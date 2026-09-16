81-year-old grandmother travels to Alaska: Her healthy-ageing advice

Entrepreneur Mehar Toor recently shared a glimpse of her octogenarian daadi (grandmother), who recently embarked on a cruise to Alaska. “She is a businesswoman and an avid traveller at the age of 81,” Toor said.

Her grandmother added, “I have been to Alaska for my cruise. I have really enjoyed it. Because I feel fully confident, I can go anywhere.”

Her message to the youth? “Youth today should enjoy their life, work hard and eat good food. At the same time, they should look after themselves.”

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.