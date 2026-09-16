81-year-old grandmother travels to Alaska: Her healthy-ageing advice

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Entrepreneur Mehar Toor recently shared a glimpse of her octogenarian daadi (grandmother), who recently embarked on a cruise to Alaska. “She is a businesswoman and an avid traveller at the age of 81,” Toor said.
Her grandmother added, “I have been to Alaska for my cruise. I have really enjoyed it. Because I feel fully confident, I can go anywhere.”
Her message to the youth? “Youth today should enjoy their life, work hard and eat good food. At the same time, they should look after themselves.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
What makes her story interesting from a healthy-ageing perspective is that longevity is not simply about eating perfectly or exercising intensely. “Staying physically active, socially connected and mentally engaged can all contribute to maintaining quality of life as we grow older,” said consultant dietitian Garima Goyal.
At 81, travelling, walking around unfamiliar places, getting on and off transportation and participating in social activities all require a certain level of physical capability. “Regular movement helps older adults maintain muscle strength, mobility, balance and endurance, all of which contribute to independence,” shared Goyal.
Activity doesn’t necessarily have to mean a formal gym workout. “Walking, dancing, household activities, travelling and other forms of daily movement can all contribute to an active lifestyle. The important thing is to keep the body moving and maintain physical capacity,” mentioned Goyal.
Meeting friends, maintaining relationships, travelling and having activities to look forward to can provide a sense of purpose and belonging. “Eat good” doesn’t have to mean a restrictive diet, Goyal told indianexpress.com.
“Healthy ageing doesn’t require surviving on salads or following restrictive diets. Older adults need adequate protein, fibre, fruits and vegetables, whole grains or other nutrient-rich carbohydrates, healthy fats and sufficient fluids, with dietary choices adapted to individual medical needs,” said Goyal.
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Adequate nutrition becomes particularly important with advancing age because maintaining muscle and preventing undernutrition can become just as important as preventing excess weight gain. “And perhaps the most refreshing part of her philosophy is enjoy life. A healthy lifestyle that leaves no room for celebrations, friendships, travel or favourite foods isn’t necessarily sustainable. Food is also part of culture, relationships and pleasure.”
Her story also reminds us that age should not automatically define what a person is capable of doing. “Of course, everyone’s health, mobility and medical circumstances are different, and not every 81-year-old will have the same capacity for travel or independent living. But the principle remains: maintaining physical function and staying engaged with life can help preserve independence,” said Goyal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.