Milind Soman cycles 80 km in 3 hours 15 minutes wearing running sandals, impresses social media users

Thursday, November 25, 2021
November 25, 2021
It would not be wrong to say that Milind Soman‘s name has become synonymous with healthy living and clean eating. And rightly so, as the supermodel sets massive goals with his commitment to fitness. Milind, who regularly shares glimpses of his workout routine, recently shared some photos that have left his fans awestruck.

The December 16 actor not only cycled 80 kilometres in three hours 15 minutes to be precise, but achieved the feat wearing running sandals.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning)

“Eighty kilometres in three hours 15 minutes this morning with my friend @dhirenbontra. The last ride was 65 km in Kashmir a couple of months ago and before that, Ultraman four years ago! But of course, lots of other stuff for a few minutes every day so I can stay fit enough to do this,” he mentioned.

While social media users commended his strength and called him an inspiration, many noticed that he cycled wearing sandals.

When a user asked, “Did you cycle all way through on your running slippers?”, the actor responded in the affirmative.

“Cycling in slippers? Are you really really serious? And that too 80 kms in three hours? You serious?” another user commented.

Another wrote, “Oh wow that’s really great job brother…80km. in three hours 15 minutes is not at all easy work…Always love and proud of you”.

Earlier, Milind had revealed that he prefers sandals over closed running shoes. “…I find closed shoes uncomfortable, I can’t run with my natural form…To me, soft/hard surface does not matter, technique matters. Run softly,” he had said when he ran barefoot for 400 kms in eight days, from Mumbai to Statue of Unity in August this year.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning)

He also apprised his well-wishers that he is about to embark upon something that he has “never done before”. “Long ride coming up soon! Stay tuned for something I have never done before,” he mentioned!

We are eagerly waiting! What about you?

