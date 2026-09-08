75-year-old grandmother practises yoga daily, amazes with her incredible flexibility

A 75-year-old is winning the internet with her yoga and flexibility moves. In her many videos, Sushila Bohra can be seen doing resistance training, too, along with everyday stretches. “Her daily chores are her workout. Her discipline is her supplement. Just 75 years of showing up for herself. This could be you. Start today,” her granddaughter Dr Simran Munot wrote on Instagram.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Why is strength training important after 70?

Dr Gazanfar Patel, senior consultant, orthopaedic minimally invasive/robotic joint replacement and sports medicine specialist, Wockhardt Hospitals Mumbai Central, said that age by itself should not decide how active a person can be. “What matters more is their muscle strength, joint mobility, balance and overall health. The routine described here appears to combine flexibility, strength, mobility and body-control exercises, all important components of healthy ageing,” said Dr Patel.