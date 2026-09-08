75-year-old grandmother practises yoga daily, amazes with her incredible flexibility

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A 75-year-old is winning the internet with her yoga and flexibility moves. In her many videos, Sushila Bohra can be seen doing resistance training, too, along with everyday stretches. “Her daily chores are her workout. Her discipline is her supplement. Just 75 years of showing up for herself. This could be you. Start today,” her granddaughter Dr Simran Munot wrote on Instagram.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dr Gazanfar Patel, senior consultant, orthopaedic minimally invasive/robotic joint replacement and sports medicine specialist, Wockhardt Hospitals Mumbai Central, said that age by itself should not decide how active a person can be. “What matters more is their muscle strength, joint mobility, balance and overall health. The routine described here appears to combine flexibility, strength, mobility and body-control exercises, all important components of healthy ageing,” said Dr Patel.
One of the biggest concerns with ageing is the gradual loss of muscle mass and strength. Dr Patel said that resistance exercises can help older adults maintain functional strength and independence. “Strength also works hand-in-hand with balance: stronger legs and a stable core can make everyday movements more controlled and potentially reduce the risk of falls,” said Dr Patel.
According to Dr Patel, dumbbell exercises add resistance, which is particularly valuable as we age because maintaining muscle strength helps preserve everyday functions such as climbing stairs, getting up from a chair and carrying objects. “Sequences such as sun salutations or Surya Namaskars work on mobility, flexibility, coordination and muscular endurance,” Dr Patel told indianexpress.com.
Current physical-activity guidelines for older adults recommend combining aerobic activity with muscle strengthening and balance-focused exercises.
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Not necessarily, affirmed Dr Patel.
The impressive part of hers is her apparent level of conditioning. “Not that everyone should copy the exact movements. A deep forward bend, in particular, may not be appropriate for someone with significant osteoporosis, spinal problems, dizziness or joint limitations,” cautioned Dr Patel.
For older adults, consistency should come before complexity. “Start with movements that are comfortable, controlled and appropriate for the individual’s health and fitness level. If someone is beginning exercise after a long gap, has significant joint or spine problems, or has a history of falls, it is sensible to get medical or physiotherapy guidance before attempting advanced movements.”