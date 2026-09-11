75-year-old Amrit Kaur’s 4 am fitness routine inspires the internet

75-year-old Amrit Kaur is inspiring the internet with her fitness videos on social media. On her Instagram page, @getfitwithdadi, she can be seen practising yoga poses such as Vajrasana (thunderbolt pose), squatting, doing push-ups and more.

“Morning workouts she does at 4 am,” her daughter captioned one of the posts on Instagram, which shows her taking a walk inside the house, practising backwards walking with feet closer to each other, and some leg stretches.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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Inspired, we asked an expert, who agreed that fitness after 70 doesn’t always require complicated exercises or intense gym workouts. “The woman incorporates two very simple activities into her routine: Vajrasana and walking at home. While these movements may look easy, regular practice can support mobility, lower-body function and overall independence when performed safely,” said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.

Vajrasana, or the thunderbolt pose, involves kneeling and sitting back on the heels with the body upright. “For an older adult who can comfortably get into and out of this position, practising it may help maintain mobility in the knees, ankles and lower limbs and encourage an upright posture,” said Goyal.

One particularly important benefit for older adults is the ability to continue moving between different positions. Goyal said that the ability to sit down, get up and move safely from the floor becomes increasingly relevant with age. “However, Vajrasana is not suitable for everyone, especially people with significant knee pain, severe osteoarthritis, recent knee surgery, ankle problems or difficulty getting up from the floor.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amrit Kaur | Strong at 75 ❤️ (@getfitwithdadi)

It is also commonly said that Vajrasana improves digestion, particularly when practised after meals. “While sitting upright may be comfortable for some people, it should not be promoted as a treatment for digestive disorders. For a 75-year-old, the biggest practical focus should be comfort, mobility and safe movement,” said Goyal.

The walking component of her routine is especially valuable. “Regular walking is one of the simplest and most accessible forms of physical activity for older adults. It can help maintain cardiovascular fitness, leg strength, endurance and mobility.”

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Regular walking can also support the ability to perform everyday activities such as moving around the house, shopping, climbing stairs, and remaining physically independent. “For many people over 70, maintaining mobility is one of the most important health and fitness goals,” said Goyal.

Even walking inside the home can help, particularly when outdoor walking isn’t convenient. “The key is to ensure that the walking area is clear, well-lit and free from loose rugs, wires or objects that could cause a fall,” noted Goyal.

People starting after 70 can begin with short, comfortable periods of walking, gradually building their duration based on fitness and tolerance. Supportive footwear, a safe walking surface and attention to balance are important.

“A yoga instructor or physiotherapist can suggest modifications, including using cushions or choosing chair-based mobility exercises,” said Goyal.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.