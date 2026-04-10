After completing 75 Hard twice, Alaya F undertakes ’97 Hard’ fitness challenge: ‘But here’s the catch’

After completing the 75 Hard challenge twice, actor Alaya F, 28, has taken on the 97 Hard challenge, which includes a mix of diet, lifestyle and mindfulness. “I did 75 Hard twice last year. Clearly, that wasn’t enough for me. Because I am doing it again. And because I am a strong believer in more is more, this time, I am doing it for 97 days,” she noted in an Instagram post.

The Jawaani Jaaneman actor continued, “It will last till July 9. I know I seem insane when I say that the 75 Hard completely changed my life. That’s actually an understatement. This is what I am going to be doing for the next 97 days. Why 97? It’s my birth year, and it’s a number I really like.”

She also apprised her followers about the 75 Hard challenge and how it is supposed to be done. “75 Hard is a mental toughness challenge that’s really about discipline, consistency, and showing up for yourself every single day, no matter what.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

It includes these tasks that must be completed daily:

*2 workouts a day, every single day (minimum 45 minutes each, and at least one of the two workouts has to be outdoors)

*Following a clean diet, daily, with zero cheat meals

*Zero alcohol

*Drinking 3.8 litres of water daily

*Reading a minimum of 10 pages of a non-fiction book, daily

*Taking a progress photo, daily

*I also add in a mandatory 15 minutes of mindfulness, daily

(Journaling, meditating, chanting, etc)

“But here’s the catch: if you miss even one tiny thing, you reset all the way back to day 1!! So read 9 pages instead of 10? back to day 1! Do both workouts indoors instead of one outdoors? Back to day 1. It’s about showing up every single day, no matter what. So here we go! #97Hard all the way to 9/7”

While Alaya F has taken things a notch higher by starting 97 Hard after already completing 75 Hard twice, it also opens up an important conversation around extreme fitness challenges.

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“75 Hard is a structured discipline program that includes strict daily rules like workouts, hydration, reading, and diet adherence. Extending it to 97 days means pushing both physical and mental limits even further,” said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.

It’s all about being consistent (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) It’s all about being consistent (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

From a professional lens, what stands out here is not just discipline, but sustainability. “Doing such intense programs back-to-back requires strong recovery, adequate nutrition, and mental balance. Otherwise, it can easily lead to burnout, hormonal stress, or even injuries,” said Goyal.

These challenges often look very motivating on social media, but they are not one-size-fits-all, she contended. “For someone like Alaya, who likely has access to trainers, recovery protocols, and structured guidance, it can be manageable. But for the general population, blindly following such intense routines can do more harm than good,” said Goyal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

The body doesn’t transform only through intensity; it transforms through consistency, recovery, and nourishment. Without proper rest days and balanced nutrition, even the most disciplined routine can backfire, asserted Goyal.

Discipline is powerful, but sustainability is smarter. “Instead of chasing extreme challenges, building a routine you can follow long-term will always give better and safer results,” emphasised Goyal.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.