A 62+ digital creator, Saroj Bidkikar, recently completed a 30-day 10K (10,000) steps challenge on a yoga mat. “Morning walk – 4.5 K steps; post-yoga and housework, 7K steps done; post-lunch, 9K steps. Crazy ways to get my 10K steps and to keep myself motivated. Dance gives you relaxation and steps,” said Bidkikar in a post on Instagram.

She continues to document her journey every day on Instagram.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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Inspired by her fitness commitment, we asked Dr Ashish Phadnis, director of orthopaedics at Jupiter Hospital Thane, whether completing 10K steps on a yoga mat, including forward, backwards, and sideways movements, offers the same benefits as walking outdoors.