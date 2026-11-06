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A 62+ digital creator, Saroj Bidkikar, recently completed a 30-day 10K (10,000) steps challenge on a yoga mat. “Morning walk – 4.5 K steps; post-yoga and housework, 7K steps done; post-lunch, 9K steps. Crazy ways to get my 10K steps and to keep myself motivated. Dance gives you relaxation and steps,” said Bidkikar in a post on Instagram.
She continues to document her journey every day on Instagram.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Inspired by her fitness commitment, we asked Dr Ashish Phadnis, director of orthopaedics at Jupiter Hospital Thane, whether completing 10K steps on a yoga mat, including forward, backwards, and sideways movements, offers the same benefits as walking outdoors.
Dr Phadnis said that movement is always better than remaining sedentary, and stepping forward and backwards, side-stepping and doing jumping jacks can help keep the body active. “However, these activities are not exactly the same as walking outdoors. More importantly, fitness should not be measured by a step count alone. The body needs different types of movement to keep its joints and muscles healthy. People can mix and match activities such as walking, yoga and other exercises over a few days to improve overall fitness, flexibility and mobility,” said Dr Phadnis.
Does exercising on a yoga mat provide adequate support to the knees and ankles?
A yoga mat offers some cushioning, but it isn’t designed for repetitive walking or jumping. “A very soft or slippery mat may affect stability and increase the risk of losing balance. For activities involving jumping jacks or quick changes in direction, a firm, non-slip exercise surface is generally a better choice. Appropriate footwear also helps provide support and grip,” mentioned Dr Phadnis.
According to Dr Phadnis, repeatedly engaging the same muscle groups and loading the same joints without sufficient variation or recovery may cause unnecessary strain. “The body benefits from a combination of exercises that target different muscle groups and joints. Rather than repeating one movement for thousands of steps, it is better to include activities that improve strength, flexibility, balance and coordination,” said Dr Phadnis.
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Instead of chasing 10 steps, focus on a well-rounded workout. Yoga can help improve flexibility and mobility, while resistance training is essential for building muscle strength and supporting joint health. “Walking, balance exercises and other forms of movement can be included across the week so that different muscle groups and joints are engaged. The idea is not to exhaust one particular set of muscles through repetitive movements but to develop overall strength, flexibility and functional fitness. Consistency and variety matter far more than achieving a specific number on the fitness tracker,” said Dr Phadnis.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.