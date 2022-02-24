Milind Soman thinks push-ups are the ‘best thing to do at sunset’, nails ’50 in 50 at 56′

Milind Soman keeps setting fitness goals for his fans and followers by pushing his limits and trying something new to stay active and healthy. As such, the 56-year-old, who swears by a quick yet effective workout each day, was recently seen acing push-ups: “50 in 50 at 56”.

“Best thing to do at sunset!” he captioned the video shot by fellow fitness enthusiast and wife Ankita Konwar in Gujarat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning)

He partnered with Vinay Dahiya for the workout.

While it is not unusual for the Ironman athlete take out a few minutes for his daily workouts no matter where he is– we have even seen him nail roadside pull-ups — this time his video caught people’s attention. Reason: his ‘pushup form’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vinay Dahiya (@dahiya_vinay)

What’s the hurry… aren’t we supposed to go down more in a pushup?, asked one user, to which the supermodel responded, “we supposed to? For what? No hurry at all :)”.

Milind Soman responds to followers questioning his pushup form (Source: Milind Soman/Instagram) Milind Soman responds to followers questioning his pushup form (Source: Milind Soman/Instagram)

Another user pointed out that he could have gone a bit more lower on the dips. “Possibly lower on the dip with upper arms parallel to the ground. Arms are fully extended on the rise. I’m great at theory but can’t do half of what he’s done at a year older,” he said. Soman responded saying, “Am bad at theory but good at comfortable movement :) that’s how I did Ironman”.

What’s your take? (Source: Milind Soman/Instagram) What’s your take? (Source: Milind Soman/Instagram)

Yet another user pointed said: “I guess it’s better to go down lower in push ups, do less but correctly. Well done anyway”. “The movement is correct when the chance of injury is minimised :)” said Soman.

How best to do pushups?

A bodyweight exercise, pushups are an effective way to strengthen the chest and arm muscles, and can be easily scaled as you get stronger. Simple push-ups require nothing but your bodyweight and can be done anywhere.

*To do a proper push-up, lie down on the floor face down and place your hands right under your shoulders.

*Next, push your body 1 inch off the ground as you inhale, then come back to the starting position as you breathe out. Your your chest and back firm.

“With that being said, how deep you drop depends on you and your shoulder health. Different people have different construction to their shoulder anatomy, as well as different injury and lifestyle histories, so bearing load in deep positions can cause varying amounts of discomfort. So if you don’t have a history of shoulder injury and you’re pain-free, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t go to full range of motion when performing pushups, as long as it doesn’t hurt you,” said Kenny Soru, certified personal trainer and professional bodybuilder, IBBF athlete.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!