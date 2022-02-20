Five yoga asanas to help you come back ‘faster and stronger’ from Covid

The lingering weakness when recovering from a Covid-19 infection is something many go through, accompanied by fatigue, sleeping a lot or too less, forgetfulness, and more. In an earlier article, Dr Rohini Patil, founder and CEO of Nutracy Lifestyle had suggested self-isolating, resting, sleeping, maintaining a healthy diet and low levels of activity, among other things, for people recuperating from the virus.

Introducing light yoga asanas slowly and steadily will help you with recovery and also give you a subtle kickstart to gaining your energy and fitness level back. Celebrity yoga trainer to the likes of Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and Ananya Panday, Anshuka Parwani recently shared five such simple yoga asanas that you can start doing when recovering from the virus, “just like me”, wrote the trainer.

Parwani added that the asanas are “simple, fast and effective and will improve lung capacity, strengthen you & boost your immunity. I have been practising them every single day. You can start with doing them for a few minutes daily and then slowly build up.”

The first asana she suggests is the cow pose or bitilasana wherein you start by bringing your body to a tabletop position, on all fours, with your shoulders positioned about the wrists and hips above the knees, back flat and parallel to the floor with the tops of your feet resting on the mat. On an inhale, roll the shoulders back, drop your belly down towards the floor, and look up at the ceiling.

The next pose is marjaryasana, or the cat pose wherein, after the cow pose, on an exhale, you pull your middle and upper back to the ceiling and drop your head, relaxing your neck. Imagine that you are trying to push the floor to help you curve your back.

Parwani suggested practising the butterfly pose or baddhakonasana wherein you sit upright in a comfortable position with your spine straight, keep the soles of your feet together and draw them in towards yourself. Then, hold on to the tops of your feet or your ankles to create a stretch in the inner thighs.

In the puppy pose, or uttana shishosana, come to a table top position and crawl your hands away from yourself, with your forehead resting on the mat and knees directly under the hips, toes supporting you.

Lastly, in the wind release or pawanmuktasana pose, lie down on your back and hug your knees into your chest.

