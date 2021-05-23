Home workout: Four easy exercises you can do with the help of a chair

Amid the global pandemic, overall health, fitness, and wellbeing have become our principal priority. With most of us stuck at home, the time spent sitting down has also increased. In such a situation, fitness is key, and exercise fundamental for building immunity against Covid-19.

In a webinar ‘Holistic well-being: How can Indian families stay healthy in 2021′, celebrity fitness coach Yasmin Karachiwala spoke about simple and uplifting exercises to bring about significant changes in one’s physical and mental well-being.

“Listen to your body”, said Yasmin, as she described her recovery from Covid 19. “Fitness is what you do every day for 10 minutes. The effect of covid on a fit body is very different,” she emphasised. She elaborated that weight loss tends to take care of itself if a person shifts his/her focus on fitness. The only path to achieve this goal is through daily exercis, which releases good hormones such as endorphins, which is mentally stimulating and lays the foundation for a robust immune system.

Yasmin also went on to bust a few myths about exercise and weight loss. She narrated a personal anecdote where one of her clients said “I am thin. Therefore, I don’t need to work out.” Yasmin debunks the same by explaining that regular exercise only makes the body lose fat and build muscle mass, which serves as a protection for our bones, thereby, preventing arthritis or other bone-related ailment.

The panel of the webinar comprised certified nutritionist Ritika Samaddar and nutrition and wellness consultant Sheela Krishnaswamy, and was moderated by RJ Meha. Both doctors outlined the importance of consuming a high protein, fibre rich, and micronutrient abundant diet.

Yasmin described a recipe for ‘date balls’. The healthy snack is a combination of dates, flax, and chia seeds coated with coconut and kept in the fridge for a few hours.

She also demonstrated four easy home exercises which can be performed with the help of just a chair. The exercises can be practised by beginners as well as regular practitioners. The 4 exercises are as follows:

Squats

Chair squats are beneficial for the front and back muscles of the leg. The exercise also engages the hamstrings. The posture of the body must be upright and toes must point outwards from where the chair is placed. She recommended a non-rotating chair whose height might be regulated by using an everyday object like a pillow or a tissue box. The breadth of the pillow/tissue box must be placed on the edge of the chair cavity which will help determine the extent of the dip that the body must take in order to complete one squat. Yasmin performed one set of 20 repetitions.

Tricep Dip

This exercise builds arm and shoulder strength. It not only activates tricep muscles in the upper arms but also engages the muscles of the core.

Yasmin Karachiwala demonstrates the Tricep Dip. (Source: Screenshot from the event) Yasmin Karachiwala demonstrates the Tricep Dip. (Source: Screenshot from the event)

While sitting at the edge of the chair, one has to grip the edge next to the hips. Legs must remain extended all through and the heels must touch the ground. 2 sets of 15 repetitions are recommended for this exercise.

Chest Push up

This exercise activates the chest muscles without the use of equipment. The exercise not only involves arms and shoulders but engages the legs and the rest of the body crucially.

Yasmin begins this exercise by placing hands and shoulders width apart. Toes must be placed on the ground without breaking the body. This exercise can be also be performed on a table or by bending over a wall. Now, the hips must be lifted back and forth in a way that the body consistently assumes the posture of a straight line from head to heels. Two sets of 15 repetitions are a minimum for starters.

Shoulder Rotation

This is an easy exercise that only requires one to sit upright on a chair and rotate the full length of both arms laterally at a moderate pace. 10 repetitions clockwise and 10 anticlockwise motions are recommended.

Daily shoulder rotations help improve one’s posture and tone the muscles of the arms, according to Yasmin.

Celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala demonstrates easy exercises to boost health and fitness. (Source: Screenshot from event) Celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala demonstrates easy exercises to boost health and fitness. (Source: Screenshot from event)

Yasmin, who is also a renowned Pilates trainer, insisted that one should find the right kind of exercise which agrees with their respective body types rather than following another person’s exercise plan or diet pattern. The panelists also agreed that along with exercise, it is important to have a nutritious diet including green leafy vegetables, fruits, proteins, seeds, and nuts like almonds.

