40-year-old’s muscular transformation goes viral: ‘You gonna look ugly’

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An Instagram Reel showing a 40-year-old man’s striking transformation to a visibly muscular, defined body has gone viral. “Setting standards!” Murali Krishna Nair, a ‘hybrid athlete’, wrote, mentioning how he was ridiculed for looking “ugly” when he turned 40. But can one improve body composition at 40? Consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal stressed that a defined physique at this stage of life is generally the result of years of consistent training, nutrition and recovery, rather than a short-term workout challenge.
“Visible abdominal definition depends not only on developing the abdominal muscles but also on having sufficiently low body fat for those muscles to become visible. Genetics, fat distribution, training history and individual body composition all influence how quickly this happens,” elucidated Goyal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
For someone in their 40s, resistance training becomes particularly important. “Muscle mass naturally tends to decline with age, and regular strength training can help preserve muscle, strength and physical function. Compound movements such as squats, presses, rows and deadlift variations, combined with targeted exercises, can provide a strong foundation for building muscle,” Goyal told indianexpress.com.
Nutrition plays an equally important role. “A bodybuilding-style transformation typically requires carefully managing energy intake, protein, carbohydrates and fats, depending on whether the individual is trying to build muscle, lose body fat or prepare for a competition. Adequate protein is particularly important for supporting muscle repair and growth, while carbohydrates can help fuel demanding training sessions,” said Goyal.
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However, Goyal emphasised that there is an important distinction between getting fit and healthy and getting stage-ready for a bodybuilding competition. “Competition physiques often involve very low body-fat levels and highly structured training and nutrition phases. Such a physique is not necessarily a realistic or necessary year-round health goal for the average person,” said Goyal.
Recovery also becomes increasingly relevant with age. “Training hard without adequate sleep, rest and nutrition can compromise performance and increase the risk of injury. A sustainable transformation therefore involves not just pushing harder, but knowing when to train, recover, adjust and progress,” said Goyal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.