Manvi Mittal, 36, a mother of two and former IT professional, recently opened up about her weight-loss journey, sharing that she lost 18 kgs in two years. “I spent about five years in the UK and then came back to India feeling quite low. After my second C-section, I had a severe postpartum gap (diastasis recti, a condition involving the separation of the abdominal muscles), and I was also dealing with an autoimmune thyroid condition. I was trying to look after my children and, at the same time, work out who I was now. What helped me was strength training, building my core properly, eating better and staying consistent, with no crash diets. It took almost two years, but I lost 18 kg and closed the gap without surgery. What surprised me most was how much it changed me mentally too,” Mittal told indianexpress.com.

Her personal journey eventually led her to study nutrition and fitness. “Along the way, I took a leap of faith and became a coach. I now work with FITTR and have coached more than 80 people,” she shared.

She added, “Women don’t have to keep chasing smaller bodies after motherhood. Being healthier and stronger, in body and mind, is a far better goal.”

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Taking a leaf out of her inspiring story, we reached out to consultant dietitian Garima Goyal, who shared insight into postpartum recovery.

Goyal noted that her journey highlights an important message for new mothers: postpartum recovery should be about rebuilding strength and improving health rather than simply trying to return to a pre-pregnancy body.

Understanding diastasis recti

Diastasis recti occurs when the connective tissue between the two sides of the rectus abdominis muscles stretches and widens, commonly during pregnancy as the abdomen expands to accommodate the growing baby. “It can cause abdominal bulging, reduced core stability and, in some women, discomfort or difficulty performing certain movements,” described Goyal.

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Although it is common after pregnancy, the severity varies. “Not every woman requires surgery. Appropriate rehabilitation, including exercises that progressively strengthen the deep abdominal muscles and pelvic floor, may improve abdominal function and reduce the separation in some cases,” said Goyal.

However, weight loss alone does not necessarily close the gap. “The focus should be on restoring core function through an individualised programme, ideally under the guidance of a pelvic health physiotherapist or qualified healthcare professional. Women recovering from a C-section should also obtain medical clearance before resuming strenuous exercise,” Goyal said.

Strength training matters (Photo: AI Generated) Strength training matters (Photo: AI Generated)

Why strength training matters after pregnancy

Strength training can help rebuild muscle mass, improve posture, support joint function and restore overall physical capacity. “However, exercises need to be selected carefully, particularly when diastasis recti is present. Movements that cause excessive abdominal bulging or doming may need modification,” Goyal told indianexpress.com.

Nutrition is equally important. “Adequate protein from foods such as dairy, paneer, eggs, pulses, soy and lean meat supports muscle repair. A balanced diet with sufficient energy, fibre, healthy fats and micronutrients is preferable to crash dieting.”

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For women with autoimmune thyroid conditions, “thyroid function and medication requirements should also be monitored by their treating doctor, as these can influence energy levels and weight management”, Goyal emphasised.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manvi Mittal (@manvi.built)

Concurring with Mittal, Goyal stressed that postpartum recovery is not a race to become smaller. “It is about rebuilding core strength, preserving muscle, nourishing the body and regaining confidence. As Manvi’s journey illustrates, becoming healthier and stronger, physically and mentally, can be a far more meaningful goal than chasing a particular number on the weighing scale,” said Goyal.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.