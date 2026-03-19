’30 seconds up…’: Milind Soman shares his go-to pullup hack

Milind Soman loves his runs, but he also loves his pullups. Sharing a glimpse of his recent training — of 30 seconds up, 30 seconds down — Milind, 60, expressed on Instagram, “I try to do some pull-ups as often as possible. But once in a while, I do 30 seconds up and 30 seconds down, and it’s a great variation, try it!”

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Milind‘s ’30 seconds up, 30 seconds down’ pullups method highlights a technique known as slow or tempo training, said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal. “Instead of performing the movement quickly, the exercise is deliberately slowed down to increase the time muscles remain under tension. This approach can make bodyweight exercises significantly more challenging and effective,” added Goyal.