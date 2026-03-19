’30 seconds up…’: Milind Soman shares his go-to pullup hack

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Milind Soman loves his runs, but he also loves his pullups. Sharing a glimpse of his recent training — of 30 seconds up, 30 seconds down — Milind, 60, expressed on Instagram, “I try to do some pull-ups as often as possible. But once in a while, I do 30 seconds up and 30 seconds down, and it’s a great variation, try it!”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Milind‘s ’30 seconds up, 30 seconds down’ pullups method highlights a technique known as slow or tempo training, said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal. “Instead of performing the movement quickly, the exercise is deliberately slowed down to increase the time muscles remain under tension. This approach can make bodyweight exercises significantly more challenging and effective,” added Goyal.
Pullups primarily target the latissimus dorsi, upper back, shoulders and biceps, while also engaging the core for stability. “By taking 30 seconds to pull up and another 30 seconds to lower the body, the muscles are forced to work continuously, which improves strength, endurance and muscular control. The slow lowering phase, known as the eccentric phase, is particularly beneficial for building strength and muscle adaptation,” asserted Goyal.
For individuals trying to master pull-ups, this method can also improve technique. “Moving slowly encourages better posture, controlled breathing and stronger engagement of the back muscles rather than relying on momentum. Over time, this builds the foundational strength needed for more repetitions,” said Goyal.
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However, such slow-tempo movements can be extremely demanding and may not be suitable for beginners initially. “Those new to pullups can start with assisted variations using resistance bands, negative pullups or lat pull-down exercises before progressing to slower tempo versions.”
Milind’s approach demonstrates how small adjustments in exercise technique can make familiar movements more effective. “Focusing on control rather than speed often leads to better muscle activation, improved strength and a deeper mind–muscle connection during workouts,” said Goyal.