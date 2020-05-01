Have you tried this 3-level plank challenge?

Planks can help reduce the risk of lower back pain. (Source: Getty Images) Planks can help reduce the risk of lower back pain. (Source: Getty Images)

A while ago, we saw celebrities like Aahana Kumra and Karanvir Bohra attempt the plank challenge with a partner that went viral on social media. This time, it is celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar who showed us how to do another form of the challenge.

A three-level task, this challenge requires you to begin with a normal plank. You follow this by doing it with your feet against the edge of the wall and your heels pressing the ground. In the third level, the feet should be placed higher up the wall, while maintaining the plank position.

At the beginning of the challenge, hold the plank position till the count of five, build to 60 and then move to the next level. Here’s how to do it:

Along with the plank exercise, Diwekar also suggested keeping a gap of about three hours between dinner and bedtime.

Benefits of plank

Plank is a core strengthening exercise. It activates all the core muscles including rectus abdominis, transverse abdominis, and obliques. It activates muscles in the hips, back and shoulders, improving overall stability. According to Healthline, it helps in proper alignment of the spine and reduces the risk of lower back pain and injuries.

As you increase the time for which you hold the plank position, the body builds endurance, increasing physical stamina.

Would you try the plank challenge?

