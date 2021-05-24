‘From 205 to 155kg’: Game of Thrones actor Hafþór Björnsson on his weight loss journey

Game of Thrones fame actor Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, known for essaying the role of Gregor ‘The Mountain’ Clegane on the show, recently revealed his suave look after losing 110 pounds (50 kgs). The actor, who used to compete in Strongman competitions, is a fitness enthusiast as he showed in a YouTube video.

Showcasing his body transformation in a series of Instagram pictures, the 32-year-old new father wrote, “From 205kg to 155kg”.

He announced his retirement from the competititions last year after winning Iceland’s Strongest Man title for the 10th consecutive year, reported People.com.

“Great way to finish my strongman career. Now a different journey starts and I’m super excited. It’s been a great time in the sport of strongman but I’ve decided that I’m going to take a long break from the sport,” he wrote in a post at the time.

In the YouTube video, he can be seen introducing his fans to his regular diet including his breakfast, which includes three eggs, 200 grams of chicken, and a smoothie.

The smoothie is made of 150 grams Greek yogurt, 100 grams strawberries/blueberries, and 40 grams oats, he informed.

The actor then can be seen working out at the gym — doing a mix of strength and cardio exercises, after which he spends time with his family and rests.

His second meal of the day comprises 220 grams of tenderloin beef, 180 grams white rice, and 100 grams of greens. He is again seen training at the gym.

His third meal is all about 220 grams chicken, 250 grams of potatoes with 100 grams of greens. The actor also goes on to explain how he got rid of his “huge belly” with the diet.

The fourth meal for the day comprises 100 grams greens, 100 grams rice, and 220 grams salmon.

He can then be seen undertaking an infrared sauna and ice bath.

He ends his day with 250 grams of Greek yogurt, 20 grams of almond butter, and 100 grams of bananas, and one scoop of whey protein. “I feel so much better than when I was 205 kgs,” he noted.

However, he mentioned everyone’s body is different and this is not a sample diet for everyone.

We are in awe of his incredible transformation. What do you think?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle