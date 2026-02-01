The 42% advantage: Decoding Bryan Johnson’s new ‘longevity’ workout

American biohacker Bryan Johnson’s 2026 goal is not just to get bulked up, but to optimise his fitness routine so it helps him live a longer life. “Heavy lifting is not the only thing that matters. In fact, the right combination of training can lower your risk of death by up to 42%,” he said in a recent Instagram reel, sharing some tips:

Start by aiming for 6 weekly sessions: 3 strength and 3 cardio.

Cardio should be 150 minutes at light to moderate intensity and 75 minutes at vigorous, high-intensity.

Include mobility, balance and flexibility exercises to keep your body resilient and injury-free long term.

Avoid late exercise as it can wreck your sleep and recovery

According to Johnson, the most important thing is consistency. “Build a habit and do it every single day,” he said.

The role of strength training

Dr Raju Vaishya, senior consultant in orthopaedics, joint replacement, and arthroscopic surgery at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, said strength training provides long-term protection for bones, joints, and muscles far beyond its appearance. It is one of the best methods of maintaining independence and mobility throughout a lifetime.