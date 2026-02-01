The 42% advantage: Decoding Bryan Johnson’s new ‘longevity’ workout

For young adults, this helps build a strong foundation early in life. For older adults, it serves as a means to resist the inevitable increase in bone loss and maintain strength for daily activities.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 1, 2026 09:30 AM IST
Bryan shares his fitness funda to live longerBryan shares his fitness funda to live longer (Source: Instagram/@bryanjohnson_)
American biohacker Bryan Johnson’s 2026 goal is not just to get bulked up, but to optimise his fitness routine so it helps him live a longer life. “Heavy lifting is not the only thing that matters. In fact, the right combination of training can lower your risk of death by up to 42%,” he said in a recent Instagram reel, sharing some tips:

  • Start by aiming for 6 weekly sessions: 3 strength and 3 cardio.
  • Cardio should be 150 minutes at light to moderate intensity and 75 minutes at vigorous, high-intensity.
  • Include mobility, balance and flexibility exercises to keep your body resilient and injury-free long term.
  • Avoid late exercise as it can wreck your sleep and recovery

According to Johnson, the most important thing is consistency. “Build a habit and do it every single day,” he said.

The role of strength training

Dr Raju Vaishya, senior consultant in orthopaedics, joint replacement, and arthroscopic surgery at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, said strength training provides long-term protection for bones, joints, and muscles far beyond its appearance. It is one of the best methods of maintaining independence and mobility throughout a lifetime.

“As we age, bone density naturally decreases, increasing the risk of osteoporosis and fractures. Weight-bearing exercises like squats, lunges, or even lifting stimulate bone turnover and enhance mineral density, strengthening bones and making them more resistant,” said Dr Vaishya.

For young adults, this helps build a strong foundation early in life. For older adults, it serves as a means to resist the inevitable increase in bone loss and maintain strength for daily activities.

cardio The most important thing is consistency. (Source: Freepik)

Muscles act like natural shock absorbers, cushioning joints against impact and wear. “When strengthened properly, they reduce the risk of degenerative conditions, such as arthritis. For example, targeted quadriceps and hamstring exercises help stabilise the knee, while strengthening the core and back muscles eases the load on the spine,” he said, adding that this is why many orthopaedic patients recovering from injuries are prescribed resistance exercises rather than repetitive cardio. Such routines not only aid in faster healing but also restore balance and reduce the likelihood of recurrence.

Why cardio is also important

According to Dr Vaishya, cardiovascular activity is important for normal heart function, lung capacity, and stamina. When overdone excessively without being balanced by strength training, it tends to increase joint pain, develop muscle imbalances, and lead to overuse injuries due to fatigue.

“The key is to strike a balance: doing strength training two to three times a week in conjunction with moderate cardio,” said Dr Vaishya.

ALSO READ | This is what happens to the body when you jog 10 kms for 84 days

According to him, the goal is not about building bulk muscle but protecting your framework, your bones, joints, and muscles for the long run. “Cardio strengthens the heart, but strength training strengthens the structure that carries you through life. For better balance, mobility, and independence, it should form the backbone of every fitness journey,” said Dr Vaishya.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.

