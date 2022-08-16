scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Genelia Deshmukh ‘feels good’ about walking 20,000 steps; how many steps should one take for better health?

Whether you’re a desk jockey or an active type, taking an increased number of steps should be an important part of your daily routine, said Varun Rattan, fitness expert

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 16, 2022 11:30:21 am
GeneliaGenelia Deshmukh has been documenting her fitness journey (Source: Genelia Deshmukh/Instagram)

It is widely believed that taking 10,000 steps in a day is an ideal way to stay active and also lose weight. But actor Genelia Deshmukh upped her fitness game by completing 20,000 steps in a day recently.

“And its 20K steps. It doesn’t happen every day but when it does, it feels good,” she said on Instagram Stories.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Take a look.

Genelia Genelia Deshmukh recently spoke about completing 20,000 steps (Source: Genelia Deshmukh/Instagram Stories)

The Boys actor, who recently opened up about her weight loss journey, has been taking her step count very seriously.

ALSO READ |Malaika Arora displays insane flexibility as she performs full-body stretch

But is there an ideal number of steps one must take daily? To understand this and more, we reached out to experts. Here’s what they said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad)

Why do steps matter?

Whether you’re a desk jockey or an active type, taking an increased number of steps should be an important part of your daily routine, Varun Rattan, co-founder, The Body Science Academy, told indianexpress.com.

That is because the benefits of increased activity are endless: from improved cardiovascular health to weight loss to increasing energy levels, and more.

Advertisement
Also Read |‘Riteish and I are super filmy at heart; it’s always fun being in front of the camera’: Genelia Deshmukh

According to the American College of Sports Medicine, every healthy adult aged 18–65 years should participate in moderate-intensity aerobic activities for a minimum of 30 minutes a day for five days a week, or vigorous-intensity aerobic activities for a minimum of 20 minutes a day for three days a week, or a combination of both.

walking You can use a pedometer to count your steps (representative) (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

How many steps do you take each day?

“If you want to get more active and improve your overall health, you might set a goal to walk for a certain duration or mileage. However, there is no magic number of steps required to improve one’s health. Minimum step count varies depending on the person’s goals and baseline fitness. Individuals who take just 2,500 steps a day can still benefit from walking 4,000 steps a day, for example,” Rattan added.

Advertisement
Also Read |Do we really need to take 10,000 steps a day for our health?

Dr Sushma Singh, consulting physiotherapist, Masina Hospital, Byculla, Mumbai is of the opinion that according to various researches, 7,000-8000 steps are counted as “optimum”. “While 10,000 steps are considered the norm to keep fit, 20,000 steps may be overstraining. It can lead to dehydration, cramps in your lower limbs, and dizzyness,” Dr Singh said while stressing that it can even hamper one’s fitness goals.

How to set your goal?

According to Rattan, “setting small, achievable goals is simple to follow”. “It will not only help you stay motivated and committed, but will also make it easier for you to enjoy the process of walking and keep it interesting. Not only can bigger targets be intimidating, they may also result in bodily discomfort and put you off of walking,” Rattan mentioned.

Also Read |Why brisk-walking is a great workout option

However, if you planning to go beyond 10,000 steps you need to increase it gradually and do it under the guidance of an expert, said Dr Pradip Shah, general physician, Fortis Hospital, Mulund. “Also, every workout is not designed for everybody. Hence, we need to be cautious while planning our exercise or workout routine to not overexert,” Dr Shah said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The rise of the worker productivity scorePremium
The rise of the worker productivity score
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence DayPremium
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence Day
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promisePremium
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promise
Collegium led by CJI Ramana cleared over 250 for HCs; vacancies now lowes...Premium
Collegium led by CJI Ramana cleared over 250 for HCs; vacancies now lowes...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-08-2022 at 11:30:21 am

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

2

Why CWG silver medallist Murali Sreeshankar has taken vow not to eat Kerala Porotta

3

Bilkis Bano case: 11 lifers convicted for Gujarat riots gangrape, murder set free in Godhra

4

Karan Johar asks Arjun Kapoor which Bollywood star will be drunk on a vacation: 'Ranbir Kapoor, he's living up to Kapoor surname' 

5

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 4: Aamir Khan's film sees a disastrous weekend, actor's lowest in a decade

Featured Stories

August 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s I-Day Speech
August 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s I-Day Speech
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was bullish on India, put his money where his mouth w...
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was bullish on India, put his money where his mouth w...
Explained: Why low water levels on the Rhine river hurt Germany's economy
Explained: Why low water levels on the Rhine river hurt Germany's economy
Explained: The enduring impact of fatwas
Explained: The enduring impact of fatwas
Anatomy of anti-conversion legislations in India: A comparative look at s...
Anatomy of anti-conversion legislations in India: A comparative look at s...
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promise
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promise
Domino's responds after pic shows mop, toilet brush over pizza dough

Domino's responds after pic shows mop, toilet brush over pizza dough

Sena MLA attacks catering manager for serving 'substandard food' to labourers

Sena MLA attacks catering manager for serving 'substandard food' to labourers

Telangana to come to a standstill at 11.30 am today to sing national anthem

Telangana to come to a standstill at 11.30 am today to sing national anthem

BJP MLC’s aide says Facebook account hacked, used to abuse party leaders

BJP MLC’s aide says Facebook account hacked, used to abuse party leaders

Saif's Kaalakaandi: Darlings, this is what desi dark comedy looks like
Post credits scene

Saif's Kaalakaandi: Darlings, this is what desi dark comedy looks like

Soldier's remains found in Siachen after 38 years

Soldier's remains found in Siachen after 38 years

Veteran BCCI administrator Amitabh Choudhary no more

Veteran BCCI administrator Amitabh Choudhary no more

The rise of the worker productivity score

The rise of the worker productivity score

Premium
Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all returning to Rushdie's words

Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all returning to Rushdie's words

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
BRANDED CONTENT

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Independence Day 2022, Independence Day, Independence Day 2022 celebrations, Independence Day celebrations, Indian Independence Day, Independence Day 2022 photos, Independence Day photographs, indian express news
Independence Day 2022: A glimpse of the celebrations of India’s 75th year
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 16: Latest News
Advertisement