20 minutes of strength training 4-5 times a week: What it can do for your body

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
According to fitness coach Shivohaam, 20 minutes of weight training, 4-5 times a week, will give you all the benefits. “Today, muscle is literally regarded as the biggest organ. Muscle is metabolically active, which means the more muscle you have, the more energy your body is spending to keep it alive. It plays a very big role in how much fat is deposited in your body,” he said.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
To verify, we reached out to Dr Gazanfar Patel, senior consultant, orthopaedic minimal invasive/robotic joint replacement and sports medicine specialist, Wockhardt Hospitals Mumbai Central, who affirmed that, for the majority of people, it can definitely be sufficient, provided the 15 to 20 minutes are well organised, regularly carried out, and gradually increased in intensity. “Although a great many people think that they have to spend hours in the gym in order to gain benefits, research continually demonstrates that even brief, concentrated strength-training sessions which are carried out regularly can lead to significant improvements in muscle strength, bone health, joint stability, metabolism, and general functional fitness,” said Dr Patel.
From an orthopaedic point of view, resistance training is one of the most effective ways to protect the musculoskeletal system, as strong muscles act as natural shock absorbers, reducing stress on joints such as the knees, hips, shoulders, and spine. “As a result, injury risk is decreased, posture is improved, and age-related loss of both muscle and bone is delayed.”
Quality matters far more than session length. Dr Patel described how an hour spent exercising with poor technique is much less beneficial than a well-organised session that targets all the major muscle groups with correct form. “Exercises that involve multiple muscle groups at the same time, such as squats, lunges, push-ups, rows, overhead presses, and different types of deadlifts, provide good results in a short amount of time.”
The principle involved is progressive overload, which means gradually increasing resistance, repetitions, or intensity over time; without progression, the body adapts and improvements plateau. It is just as important to give the muscles enough time to recover, which is why training four or five times a week by working on different muscle groups or alternating intensity is a good approach, said Dr Patel.
Beginners can expect significant benefits from having two or three sessions each week. “Although people who want to improve their athletic performance or build muscle may need longer or more specialised training, 15 to 20 minutes is a realistic and sustainable target for the purpose of general health, injury prevention, and maintaining strength,” Dr Patel added.
The orthopaedic surgeon recommends combining strength training with flexibility exercises, mobility work, and routine walking or some form of cardiovascular activity. “Just as important is taking in enough protein, staying well hydrated, ensuring quality sleep, and avoiding ego lifting because it raises the risk of injury.”
View this post on Instagram
The best form of exercise is the one that you are able to carry out regularly.
“It’s much better to do 15-20 minutes of intelligent and well-performed strength training four or five times each week than it is to plan out workouts that last for an hour since they seldom take place. Consistency, proper technique, and steady progression are still the real basis of long-term musculoskeletal health.”