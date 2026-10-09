20 minutes of strength training 4-5 times a week: What it can do for your body

According to fitness coach Shivohaam, 20 minutes of weight training, 4-5 times a week, will give you all the benefits. “Today, muscle is literally regarded as the biggest organ. Muscle is metabolically active, which means the more muscle you have, the more energy your body is spending to keep it alive. It plays a very big role in how much fat is deposited in your body,” he said.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

To verify, we reached out to Dr Gazanfar Patel, senior consultant, orthopaedic minimal invasive/robotic joint replacement and sports medicine specialist, Wockhardt Hospitals Mumbai Central, who affirmed that, for the majority of people, it can definitely be sufficient, provided the 15 to 20 minutes are well organised, regularly carried out, and gradually increased in intensity. “Although a great many people think that they have to spend hours in the gym in order to gain benefits, research continually demonstrates that even brief, concentrated strength-training sessions which are carried out regularly can lead to significant improvements in muscle strength, bone health, joint stability, metabolism, and general functional fitness,” said Dr Patel.