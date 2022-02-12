Here’s a 15-minute full body workout for people of all ages

Fitness is a mindset– a journey in itself where you have to stay motivated, focused and determined to achieve the goals that you set for yourself. While it may be difficult to set out on a path with exercise and a strict diet in place, it is equally important to chalk out a starting point that you are comfortable with.

As such, how does a 15 minute routine sound, that doesn’t require any equipment or a trip to the gym? Designed to work out your full body, this at-home fitness routine by nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar can be performed by everyone, “regardless of their fitness levels”.

“You can do this just by itself or in addition to any exercise you are already doing”, she captioned her post. Take a look here:

Here’s a detailed breakdown of the exercises that the expert suggested. Take a look below:

*Quad stretches– 5-10 sets on both legs

*Hamstring stretches — 5-10 counts on both legs

*Glute stretches — hold and count till 5-10

*Shoulder stretches — hold and count till 5-10

*Tricep stretch– hold and count till 5-10

*Single leg lifts– 3 sets, hold for 5 counts

*Leg lifts– 3 sets, hold for 5 counts each

*Chair squats– 3 sets, 5 repetitions each

*Single leg squats (optional)

*Squeeze inner thighs – 3 sets, 5 count holds each

*Arm raises– 3 sets, 5 repetitions

*Leg raises– 3 sets, 5 repetitions

*Arm and leg raises– 3 sets, 5 count hold

Cooling down period

*Leg split– Split your legs as much as you can comfortably and hold for a minute.

*Heel-to-heel touch– Touch your heels together whilst keeping your back straight and hold the position for a minute.

*Relaxation pose– Lay down on a flat surface, with your legs raised on an elevated platform like a low table or a sofa. Lay your arms flat on the floor, by your sides, and take deep breaths. Hold position for a minute and you are ready to take on the day!

