Know all about the 12-3-30 treadmill workout that is trending on TikTok

Every now and then, TikTok throws up a viral trend — from diet and food to makeup and fitness — and social media users get excited to try it out. And now, after lemon coffee for weight loss, it is the 12-3-30 treadmill workout that many people are swearing by.

The workout went viral after social media user Lauren Giraldo claimed she lost about 30 pounds of weight after trying it out. Soon, many others also claimed to see similar results. Experts, however, state that it is better to seek opinion before trying a new routine, especially when it comes to diet and fitness.

“I’m not a runner, and running on the treadmill was not working for me,” Giraldo told Today.com via email. “I started playing around with the settings, and at the time, my gym’s treadmill had 12 incline as the max. The three miles per hour felt right, like walking, and my grandma had always told me that 30 minutes of exercise a day was all you needed. That’s how the combination started.”

What is the workout all about?

The treadmill workout focuses on three main points: incline level 12, a speed of 3, and duration of 30 minutes.

Should you be doing it?

Walking is typically a moderate activity but doing so on a steep incline — what the 12-3-30 workout entails — will probably feel like a vigorous activity to most, said Sakina Diwan, dietician, Bhatia Hospital Mumbai.

However, as per Dr Rahman, general physician, NIIMS, the workout indeed is effective for weight loss. “Owing to the pandemic, people have started taking their health more seriously, be it by exercising or eating healthy. This exercise regime, if done up to 5 times a day helps lose up to 12-13 kilos in a go,” he said.

Benefits

The 12-3-30 workout centers around walking, and walking, in general, is a great form of lower-impact exercise. “Regularly walking at a brisk pace offers health benefits, including strengthening your bones and muscles, boosting your balance and coordination, and preventing or managing conditions like heart disease, high blood pressure, and type 2 diabetes,” said Diwan.

What to keep in mind?

Diwan mentioned one needs to be in “good shape” to go at that pace and that incline for 30 minutes. “That’s because when you walk at an incline compared to flat ground, there’s more gravity resistance trying to pull you back down. As a result, your muscles—particularly the ones in your butt and the backs of your legs—have to work extra hard to overcome that added force. Your heart will also automatically work harder, making the activity a cardio challenge, too.”

If one does not exercise regularly, they should not jump directly to this regime as this is an extensive workout. Start slow to achieve the results,” said Dr Rahman.

Diwan added that weight loss is a “bit more complicated than just a single workout”. “If your goal is to lose weight, you need to burn more calories than you consume, and a healthy weight loss program will ideally combine exercise with diet modification,” she said.

