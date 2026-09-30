‘110 kgs at 34’: Delhi gastroenterologist, now 74 kilos, opens up about drastic weight loss

Delhi-based gastroenterologist Dr Shubham Vatsya recently opened up about his drastic weight loss over three years after struggling with 110 kgs at age 34. “For a long time, I lived two lives. One was inside the hospital, where I spoke endlessly about liver health, gut health, food discipline, and metabolic risk. The other was inside my own body, where I was doing the opposite of everything I taught. 110 kilos at 34. Breathless after walking a few steps. Ordering food between patients. Living on adrenaline and ignoring every warning sign my body tried to give me. My breaking point came the day a patient with PCOD looked at me and asked, ‘Doctor, how can you tell me to lose weight when you’re struggling too?’ It wasn’t rude. It was honest. And honesty has a way of cracking you open from the inside,” he expressed in a note on Instagram.

He continued, “That night, I went home and looked at myself. My eyes were tired. My face looked older than my age. And the person staring back at me felt like a stranger. But the deepest ache wasn’t my weight. It was the thought that my little daughter would grow up watching a father who wouldn’t be around long enough if he didn’t change something today. So I started. Slowly. Quietly. Imperfectly. Three years of falling, learning, restarting, unlearning, and building again. No shortcuts. No fancy trends. Just the simple discipline of choosing myself every single day. The journey that followed wasn’t quick or glamorous. It took three full years of undoing habits I had carried for a decade, three years of discipline, patience, and repeating small choices until they became a part of me. From 110 kg to 74 kg, the physical change is visible. But the deeper shift was internal: finally living the same advice I give to the people who trust me, and no longer treating my own health as optional.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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Dr Sundar Krishnan, senior consultant, internal medicine, KIMS Hospitals Thane, said that a reduction of 36 kg over three years shows weight loss doesn’t have to be rapid to be meaningful. “In fact, a slower and consistent approach can be easier to maintain. The focus should be on making changes that can become part of everyday life rather than following a restrictive diet for a few weeks. Weight can fluctuate along the way, and occasional plateaus are normal. What matters is the overall trend and whether the person can sustain the habits that helped them lose weight,” said Dr Sundar.

A good diet matters (Photo: AI Generated) A good diet matters (Photo: AI Generated)

Is losing weight slowly actually better than trying to lose it quickly?

No single pace works for everyone, but gradual weight loss is generally more practical for long-term maintenance. “Very restrictive diets can lead to rapid initial weight loss, but they may be difficult to continue and can result in people returning to old eating patterns. A sustainable approach usually involves sensible calorie control, adequate protein and fibre, regular physical activity and sufficient sleep. The objective should not simply be to reach a target weight as quickly as possible,” said Dr Sundar.

What changes should someone make if they are starting at 100 kg or more?

The first step is to avoid trying to change everything overnight. According to Dr Sundar, start by identifying high-calorie habits such as sugary beverages, frequent snacking, oversized portions, or frequent eating outside. “Build meals around vegetables, protein and high-fibre carbohydrates, while keeping portions appropriate. Regular walking or another form of exercise can then be gradually increased. If a person has diabetes, hypertension, sleep problems or other health concerns, these should also be assessed rather than treating weight in isolation.”

Does losing 5–10 per cent of body weight make a difference even before reaching the ideal weight?

Dr Sundar confirmed that even a modest reduction in body weight can improve several metabolic risk factors, including blood sugar, blood pressure and fatty liver risk in appropriate individuals. This can also make further weight management easier.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Shubham Vatsya (@dr.shubhamvatsya)

What to note?

Consistency matters more than perfection. “There will be social occasions, travel, missed workouts and periods when weight does not change. These should not be treated as failure. The important thing is to return to the routine and keep going. Long-term weight management is ultimately about building a lifestyle that a person can realistically follow for years, not completing a short-term weight loss challenge.”

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.