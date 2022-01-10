Do these 10 stretches before Pranayama for maximum results

January 10, 2022 10:00:13 am
Yoga and breathwork are said to be extremely beneficial for one’s overall health. And one such practice is that of the Pranayama, a breathing exercise.
The control over breath during Pranayama can be enhanced by some simple stretches that help open up the body, as per yoga trainer Mansi Gandhi.
Here’s what Gandhi said.
“An amazing way to get the best out of your Pranayama practice is to move your spine in all directions before you start. This opens up the body and warms up the spine in a simple way. Try it!”
She showed how to do some easy stretches while sitting down before Pranayama.
Up and down neck stretch
Sit in cross-legged pose. Slowly, take the neck up and down.
Side-to-side stretch
Slowly, take the neck from left to right and vice-versa.
Lateral stretch
Bend the neck on each side
Rotate shoulders
Rotate the shoulders inwards and outwards
Lateral body stretch on each side
Bend the body to either sides.
Twist
In the cross-legged position, keep the right hand over the left knee and twist to see a point on the back. Repeat on the other side.
Bend forward
Join the hands together. Bend forward keeping the spine straight.
Open chest and close
Stretch the arms and make the clap position to open the chest and close.
Here are some additional tips to consider before doing Pranayama
*Avoid loud sounds during breathing. Keep the breath rhythmic and steady.
*Avoid breathing through the mouth, unless specifically asked to.
*Pranayama should not be practiced immediately after meals. However, one can do Pranayama at least three hours after meals.
*Always do breathwork under guidance.
