This 10-minute workout will help keep lethargy at bay

Exercise not only helps you control weight and combat health issues but is also a great mood elevator. As such, exercising regularly gives a boost to your self-esteem and makes you feel better. However, many of us do not find the time or motivation to exercise daily. But the good news is that, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only 75 minutes per week of vigorous-intensity activity is enough to keep you healthy and fit. That comes around to approximately 10 to 11 minutes per day, not too bad, right?

For this, we have got the perfect workout routine that you can do anywhere at any time. Here is the 10-minute workout routine by celebrity fitness instructor, Yasmin Karachiwala, to make you glow from the inside out.

We reached out to Amrinder Singh, a fitness expert and founder of Team Amrinder, who understands the benefits of each exercise.

High Plank Roll

A plank pose, or Kumbhakasana, is one of the foundational poses in yoga. A high plank roll is a variation to the traditional plank pose. Singh said, “It provides stability and strength to the core muscles, which contain your oblique, lower back, and all of the side muscles. This exercise will also help enhance your twisting stability.”

To perform this move, go down on your fours. Make sure your hands are directly under your shoulders with your back and legs aligned in a straight line. Contract your abs and rotate and pivot towards the right. Press your hands while knocking your feet on the other side. Repeat this with the other leg as well.

Reverse lunge to knee up

“Reverse lunges are an excellent way to work your hamstrings, glutes, calves and quads, while providing you with lower body strength,” said Singh. It is a great option for beginners as it is easy to control the backward motion.

First, stand shoulder-width apart. Then, inhale and carefully take a big step backwards with your right foot as you bend both knees to 90 degrees, making sure your weight is distributed evenly between both legs. Now, exhale and extend both knees while transferring your weight onto your left foot. At the same time, raise your right foot to bring your knee near your chest. Lower your right leg to the starting position. Repeat this on the other side.

Squat step out

The side-to-side squats activate several muscle groups simultaneously, working the legs, glutes, and core. (Source: Freepik) The side-to-side squats activate several muscle groups simultaneously, working the legs, glutes, and core. (Source: Freepik)

Squats are one of the main movement patterns humans use in their daily life– we perform it every time we sit down and get up from a chair. Singh said this movement helps strengthen lateral muscles. He added that it is beneficial for people who play sports like football and lawn tennis. “The side-to-side squats activate several muscle groups simultaneously, working the legs, glutes, and core. The squat increases performance and flexibility and the side-to-side movement improves dynamic balance and agility,” he added.

To do this exercise, start with your feet shoulder-width apart and your hands in front holding each other. Then, start to hinge at the hips and bend your knees slightly. Ensure that your back is straight up. Now, push your leg to one side and bend your other knee. Bring the leg back so that both of them are together. Then, repeat the process to the other side.

Modified squat thrust

A modified version of the squat thrust is a core exercise that not only strengthens your core but burns fat as well. Start by getting into a raised plank position, with your hands pressed to the floor. Make sure your body is in a straight line and your core is tight. Breathe in and then breathe out as you place one of your feet forward, so it lands close to your hands and then place the other foot forward. Then, place your feet back one-by-one. Now, you just have to repeat this a few times to get best results.

However, Singh does not recommend this workout for people with lower back pain as this workout involves all of the upper body load to come to the lower back.

Side step out with front and lateral raise

This exercise engages your whole body. Singh said, “These exercises are better for people who have a standing job for a long period of time.”

To perform this, you need to stand with your feet together and make your palms into fists. Then, alternatively bring your fists to the front of your body and then to the sides as you step in and out with each leg.

