‘I am a fitness coach, and these are the 10 common weight loss lies I want you to pay attention to’

Weight loss advice is everywhere. On social media, in gym conversations, and even passed down through friends and family. But not all of it is accurate. In fact, many commonly held beliefs about losing weight can be misleading, oversimplified, or even counterproductive. From quick fixes to rigid diet rules, these ideas often create unrealistic expectations and make it harder for people to build sustainable habits.

That’s why conversations about myths and misconceptions are important, as they open space to understand why they persist and how they affect both physical progress and mental well-being. To gain more perspective on some of the most common myths related to fitness and weight loss, we spoke with an expert.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Sadhna Singh, senior fitness and lifestyle consultant at HereNow Official, tells indianexpress.com, “Weight loss myths persist because they offer quick, simple solutions to what is actually a complex and long-term process. People are naturally drawn to shortcuts that promise fast results with minimal effort.”

Social media also plays a major role in amplifying these myths. Singh mentions, “Influencers often share anecdotal success stories without scientific backing, which can be more appealing than evidence-based advice that requires patience and consistency. Additionally, the fitness industry is heavily commercialised, and many products or programs are marketed around these misconceptions to drive sales.”

10 most common weight loss lies people should pay attention to

“I often see people fall into the trap of popular but misleading weight loss beliefs,” reveals Singh.

Some of the most common ones, according to her, include:

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You need to starve yourself to lose weight

Severe calorie restriction slows metabolism and leads to muscle loss, making weight loss unsustainable.

Carbs are the enemy

Carbohydrates are essential for energy. The issue is excess and poor-quality carbs, not carbs themselves.

More sweat means more fat loss

Sweat reflects fluid loss, not fat burn. Fat loss is driven by a calorie deficit over time.

You can spot reduce fat

Targeting fat loss in specific areas through exercise is a myth. Fat loss happens overall.

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Skipping meals helps you lose weight faster

This often leads to overeating later and disrupts metabolic balance.

Fat should be completely avoided

Healthy fats are crucial for hormone function and satiety. Eliminating them can be counterproductive.

Cardio is the only way to lose weight

Strength training is equally important as it builds muscle and boosts metabolism.

Supplements and fat burners are necessary

Most results come from diet, training, and consistency, not shortcuts.

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Weight loss is always linear

Fluctuations are normal due to water retention, hormones, and other factors.

The weighing scale tells the whole story

Body composition, measurements, and overall health matter more than just scale weight.

“These myths create unrealistic expectations and often lead to frustration or unhealthy habits,” states Singh.

As a result, these myths continue to circulate, even when they are not supported by science.

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What to look for in advice related to weight loss

Singh says that the first step is to “look for consistency with established principles of health and fitness.” Any approach that promotes extreme restriction, eliminates entire food groups without a medical reason, or promises rapid transformation should be viewed with caution.”

She adds that evidence-based advice typically focuses on balanced nutrition, gradual progress, and long-term sustainability. It is also usually supported by qualified professionals such as certified nutritionists, dietitians, or fitness experts rather than unverified online sources.

“Individuals should also assess whether a method fits into their daily lifestyle over the long term. If it feels overly restrictive, difficult to maintain, or dependent on specific products or hacks, it is unlikely to be sustainable. Sustainable weight loss is built on consistency, not extremes,” concludes Singh.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.