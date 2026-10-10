Financial planning in your 40s: Ankur Warikoo’s 5 money rules at 45 with two kids

Digital creator and finance educator Ankur Warikoo recently shared 5 money rules he and his wife Ruchi follow as a couple, aged 45, with two kids. Taking on Instagram, he listed out the following:

“We spend to become wealthy and gain freedom of our time. So, there’s no car. It’s rented. We own the house we live in, no other real estate. No spending on brands. No spending just to show off to people,” he shared.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice. Individual financial situations vary, and readers are advised to consult a qualified financial planner, advisor, or mental health professional before making financial decisions.

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2. We spend extravagantly on high-quality food.

“We know that what goes into our body is ultimately the biggest wealth we have, and unfortunately, healthy food is not cheap,” said the creator.

3. We spend on experiences more than things.

His wife Ruchi chimed in, “Things give you happiness once, and they have no end. You remember experiences, and they make you a better person. You grow as a person. We travelled 116 days last year!”

4. We invest before spending.

“As soon as our salary comes, the largest amount is invested. The remaining amount is used for expenses. We are recording this on the 30th. ₹9,000 and ₹600 left in our bank accounts. Everything else is invested,” Warikoo further added.

5. No budget for books and learning.

Lastly, the couple shared that no amount of money spent on this is enough. “Ruchi is learning pottery, watercolor painting, and tennis. Our kids also go to many classes,” he added.

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Warikoo believes in investing in experiences over lavish lifestyles. (Source: Instagram/@ankurwarirkoo) Warikoo believes in investing in experiences over lavish lifestyles. (Source: Instagram/@ankurwarirkoo)

Mukesh Pandey, Founder and Managing Director, Rupyaapaisa.com, says that your forties are typically considered the defining period of one’s financial life – a time of significant income growth, but also increased responsibilities.

Common mistakes to avoid

“While couples should not simply use the surcharge as an excuse to increase their standard of living without taking steps to protect their finances, this phase is fraught with many common pitfalls such as unwillingness to fully understand the common investment, debt, insurance, pensions and everyday spending concepts,” he told indianexpress.com.

Not prioritising retirement planning

According to him, a common pitfall is choosing to skip retirement planning in favour of paying for children’s education, home upgrades, or expensive lifestyles.

“Giving help to children is important, but it must not lead to suffering later on due to financial dependence on them,” said the expert. Couples should be especially careful in the case of large debts and facilities like high-interest loans, credit cards or EMIs.

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Ignoring insurance

“Not having sufficient health and life protection is becoming even more frequent in this decade. The insurance should be considered as a means of getting compensation for financial losses rather than a sort of unnecessary expenditure,” Pandey further shared.

Following trends

Pandey thinks it is worth mentioning that couples should refrain from making investing decisions based on their moods, latest trends in the market or social networks. “Their portfolio should be designed so that it will reflect their risk appetite, access to the markets, aims and timing,” he warned.

Finally, while discipline in financial matters in your forties is less about being frugal in spending money and more about setting clear goals, Pandey also stressed on ensuring some balance and resilience, to ensure joy and satisfaction.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice. Individual financial situations vary, and readers are advised to consult a qualified financial planner, advisor, or mental health professional before making financial decisions.