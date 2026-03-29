Hardik Pandya’s secret to staying positive lies in his playlist: ‘I have a Ferrari, but I still listen to Hanuman Chalisa in it’

Athletes live a high-octane life, and their playlists generally match the energy required to juggle rigorous training sessions, challenging tournaments, and public events and campaigns. You would think Hardik Pandya is no different, but during a recent promotional event for his Indian Premier League team, the Mumbai Indians, the athlete opened up about his love for calming, devotional music.

In a video going viral on X, the Indian cricketer could be heard saying: “I have a Ferrari, but I still listen to Hanuman Chalisa in it. Everyone will agree as well, no song can give you the kind of positive energy than what the Hanuman Chalisa can.”

The power of music is such that it can not only elevate mood but also lower stress levels and improve your cognitive function. Prakriti Poddar, Global Head, Mental Health & Wellbeing, RoundGlass Living, explained that sound has a deep impact on our body and mind, and different sounds evoke different reactions.

Hardik Pandya said : “I have a Ferrari right now, but even in that I listen to the Hanuman Chalisa. Everyone would agree that no other song can give you the kind of positive energy that the Hanuman Chalisa does.” pic.twitter.com/cF1forQkqs — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) March 23, 2026

“The roar of the traffic can make us edgy and anxious, but playing a piece of classical music can have a calming effect on our frayed nerves. Have you noticed how you reach out for your favourite song or playlist when you are feeling low or sad? That’s because certain frequencies can alter our mood and lift our spirits on the most difficult of days,” she said.

Understanding the impact of calming music

“Listening to calming music, just like Hardik Pandya, synchronises certain vibrational frequencies with our brain waves. These frequencies encourage the brain to produce certain brain waves– through a process called brainwave entrainment,” said Poddar. Brainwaves then go on to create different states of mind and being, leading to desired outcomes such as deep relaxation, rejuvenation and healing, sharper focus and attention, and better sleep,” she added.

Giving examples, she also shared that some frequencies can stimulate the parasympathetic nervous system (responsible for the body’s rest-and-digest state), helping the body’s organs and tissues rest, heal, and regenerate. Other frequencies can make us more alert and focused, thereby improving our performance at work.

Dr Jyoti Kapoor, Senior Psychiatrist and Founder of Manasthali, further added that, on a neurological level, music can activate various regions of the brain, such as the prefrontal cortex, which is responsible for problem-solving and decision-making. It can also stimulate the limbic system, which regulates emotions. By activating these brain regions, music can help reduce symptoms of mental health issues and provide relief from distress.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.