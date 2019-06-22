Feet Off the Ground

(Written by Aditi Shrivastava)

If rappelling or rock climbing isn’t thrilling enough, people of Pune can also test their strength through waterfall rappelling. Anand Kenjale started his rappelling career in 2001 and graduated to waterfall rappelling in 2005. Now, he shares his passion with like-minded enthusiasts through his company, Explorers. On Sunday, he will lead a team to Kataldhar waterfall in Lonavala. Excerpts from an interview:

What is the sport about?

Rappelling is the skill of descending from a height with the support of a rope. Waterfall Rappelling locates the activity to valleys where waterfalls flow. This is a recent sport which has attracted trekkers and rappellers. Monsoon offers a vast range of treks and rappelling opportunities in the valleys and mountains of Lonavala.

What is the level of fitness required?

People above 50 years require a fitness test. Others should practice walking for at least two to three km and have good stamina. The organising team offers proper technical equipment to every individual (helmet, climbing rope, carabiner, and walking stick along with proper medication) so they should use these with care and responsibility. The age group eligible for waterfall rappelling is 15 to 50 years old.

What are the charms of Kataldhar?

‘Katal’ means rock. The Kataldhar waterfall in Lonavala is not so famous because it is hard to reach because of the climb; it requires basic trekking experience. The waterfall is 350 ft high. It is one of the most beautiful scenic destinations that comes alive in the monsoon.

How does the team provide support?

Our volunteers are well trained and have nearly 10 years of experience in rappelling. They are supported by local teams as well. Transportation and food services are provided by the team. There are strict rules to be followed by the participants.

What is the best time for waterfall rappelling?

The perfect time is the beginning of the monsoon. June end and September offer the proper climate for rappelling, however, July and August are risky.

What are the challenges of this trek?

Heavy rain and intense winds are major challenges. First timers are afraid of the height sometimes and heart patients are prohibited from the trip.

The trip will be held on June 23, at 5.30 am. Contact: 9850502723