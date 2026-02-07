‘Ludicrous idea of romance…’: After Zeenat Aman revisits old problematic scenes from her movies, an expert on unlearning toxic relationship scripts

In a new Instagram series, Zeenat Aman revisits scenes from her films to question how cinema has normalised obsession and moral policing as romance.

By: Lifestyle Desk
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 7, 2026 01:00 AM IST
Zeenat Aman on obsessive love in filmsZeenat Aman on obsessive love in films (Source: Express archive photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Romantic relationships, boundaries, and consent have long been influenced by cultural narratives, with media often shaping perceptions of what is ‘normal’ or desirable. Recently, veteran actress Zeenat Aman began a new Instagram series where she revisits selective clips from her films, placing them under a critical lens. 

The recurring theme she highlights is Bollywood’s unapologetic moral policing and its long-standing tendency to glorify obsession in the name of romance. In December, she shared a clip from her 1980 film Dostana, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, showing her character, Sheetal, dragging an eve-teaser to the police station. However, the moment takes a turn when Inspector Vijay delivers lectures her on what a woman should wear. Zeenat wrote: “If you’re a woman who watched this clip, let me make a few guesses,” she wrote, before articulating the anger, discomfort, and bitter familiarity such scenes evoke. 

Recently, she shared a clip from Teesri Aankh, starring Dharmendra, where the roles are reversed. Her character, Barkha, aggressively pursues Dharmendra’s Ashok, crossing boundaries repeatedly. “I suppose the reason this scene is delightful and that one was infuriating is because of the traditional role reversal. The truth is, I can’t endorse Barkha’s approach, just as I couldn’t endorse Inspector Vijay’s! Banter and mischief are excellent tools of courtship, but I think our industry sometimes takes these to the extreme. Too many of our films glorify obsession and limerence, instead of giving us a portrayal of real, healthy love. Now I recognise that I have played a part in propagating the ludicrous idea of romance that Bollywood has exported to Indians everywhere,” she stated. 

How repeated portrayals of moral policing and obsessive behaviour influence what people consider normal

Sonal Khangarot, licensed rehabilitation counsellor and psychotherapist, The Answer Room, tells indianexpress.com, “When films and shows repeatedly portray obsessive pursuit, moral policing, or boundary violations as passionate love, they subtly shape what people begin to view as acceptable or even desirable in relationships. Psychologically, repeated exposure works through normalisation and social learning, viewers absorb cues about what is rewarded, justified, or romanticised.” 

She continues, “Box-office successes like Kabir Singh or Animal may be intended as entertainment, but when the protagonist’s harmful behaviour is framed without accountability, it risks becoming a template for ‘right’ and ‘wrong’ in real life.” Over time, this conditioning blurs the line between intensity and intimacy, control and care. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman) 

Unlearning internalised ideas of romance shaped by films or cultural narratives

Unlearning internalised ideas of romance requires conscious awareness of where these beliefs come from. Khangarot states, “Popular films and cultural narratives often frame persistence, jealousy, or control as expressions of love, and repeated exposure can quietly shape expectations within relationships. Psychologically, the process begins with reflection: asking whether behaviours portrayed as romantic would feel safe, respectful, and consensual in real life. This helps individuals separate intensity from intimacy and attention from care.”

Learning to recognise and assert boundaries is central to this shift, she says, as it reinforces the idea that consent is ongoing and mutual. 

Steps to recognise, set and maintain boundaries

When people grow up consuming media that normalises unhealthy relationship dynamics, recognising boundaries often requires intentional unlearning. Khangarot reveals, “The first practical step is learning to identify discomfort: paying attention to feelings of unease, pressure, or obligation, which are often early signals of a boundary being crossed.”

Story continues below this ad

She adds that setting boundaries involves clearly naming personal limits and communicating them calmly, without over-explaining or guilt. “Practising small, everyday boundaries builds confidence before addressing larger relational issues. Maintaining boundaries requires consistency; repeated justification or ‘giving in’ can reinforce unhealthy patterns. Social support and therapeutic spaces play a key role in this process, offering validation when boundaries are challenged or dismissed.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
'You are taking a loan against your arteries at 400 per cent interest': Cardiologist does the math, warns how having Rs 20 samosa daily can cost you a medical bill of Rs 3 lakh
samosa cardiac health
Psychologist reflects on Lucky Ali's reaction to Arijit Singh’s decision of quitting playback singing: ‘Something must have snapped within him’
Lucky Ali reacts to Arijit Singh’s decision to stop playback singing
Doctors of the wild: How these five animals mastered medicine
animals
'Not normal, omg': Suhana Khan aces her gym workout, says 'pulling myself up when...'
Suhana Khan
Advertisement
PHOTOS
olympics
Winter Olympics 2026 officially underway in Italy; know all about it
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's commanding 175 turns promise into permanence on a grand stage as India beat England by 100 runs to lift sixth U19 World Cup
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India U19 World Cup
WORLD T20 PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation
For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)
T20 World Cup eve in Mumbai: Moon balls, blonde hair and days off
L-R: The T20 World Cup 2026 in India is also a homecoming for USA players Harmeet Singh, Saurabh Netrawalkar and Shubham Ranjane. (PHOTO: USA Cricket/Instagram)
Bendable AI chip could transform future wearable technology
The study explains that the flexible AI chip uses thin-film transistors arranged in a way that allows computation even when the material is under mechanical stress. (Image: Nature)
'Not developing a phone': Elon Musk shuts down reports of SpaceX Starlink device
Starlink offers satellite internet connectivity to more than 100 countries around the world.
One link, total control: How screen-sharing scams are looting Indians
By convincing users to install or open screen-sharing links, scammers gain real-time control over the devices. (Image: Freepik)
'You are taking a loan against your arteries at 400 per cent interest': Cardiologist does the math, warns how having Rs 20 samosa daily can cost you a medical bill of Rs 3 lakh
samosa cardiac health
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘We are cooked’: Watch humanoid robots practice kung fu with monks at China’s Shaolin Temple
humanoid robots practice kung fu in China’s Shaolin Temple
NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani breaks silence on ‘disturbing’ AI photos linking him, Mira Nair to Jeffrey Epstein
Mira Nair, mamdani with Epstein AI images
Cricket legend Brett Lee leaves Australia, says ‘Dubai is now home’: ‘Kids are thriving, schools are fantastic’
Brett Lee shifts to Dubai
Alcohol worth Rs 15 lakh smashed as over 100 women vandalise liquor shops in UP’s Lalitpur
UP women vandalise liquor store break alcohol bottles
Noida doctor’s viral outcry over rising school fees sparks debate: ‘A monthly threat’
Indian education system school fees hike
Feb 06: Latest News
Advertisement