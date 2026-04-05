Zeenat Aman’s wake-up call for ‘too busy’ adult children: ‘I cannot be the only parent to complain…’

We live in a dynamic, fast-paced world, constantly rushing to juggle our various responsibilities. In the quest to balance it all, our relationships often take a backseat—and our parents are frequently the first to feel the impact. Once the weight of ‘adulting’ hits, quality time with them is often reduced to occasional visits during festivals or holidays. Zeenat Aman recently echoed this exact sentiment, taking to social media to express her heartfelt distress over this modern reality. “I cannot be the only parent to complain that their adult children don’t spend enough time with them?” she asked in her Instagram post.

She went on to share how it felt as though her pleas for more quality time had been falling on deaf ears—until her son, Zahaan, surprised her with a quick getaway to Goa that truly nourished her soul. “It was precisely the relaxed, secluded and tranquil escape that I was craving,” added the Bollywood actor, continuing: “If you’re a parent of a ‘too busy’ adult child, this is your sign to demand some attention. And if you are an adult child, this is your reminder that your parents won’t be around forever. Make your time together count!”

Dr Minakshi Manchanda, Associate Director – Psychiatry, Asian Hospital, Faridabad, said that the relationship between parents and children is very important for long-term mental health. Parents play a role in helping us feel safe and secure when we are young. This does not change when we grow up.

Surprise getaways to simple daily check-ins, help bridge the generational gap. (Source: Instagram/@thezeenataman) Surprise getaways to simple daily check-ins, help bridge the generational gap. (Source: Instagram/@thezeenataman)

The role of emotional support

“As parents get older they may feel lonely, and left out. When adult children spend time with their parents it gives them a reason to keep going. It makes them feel safe and like they belong,” she explained, adding that quality time can really help prevent depression, anxiety and memory problems that can come with aging.

Spending quality time with parents is a way to support them emotionally. Parents in turn offer support and guidance when things get tough, which boosts confidence.

“Talking to our parents can also help us figure out who we are and where we fit in. They offer advice which helps us see things more clearly. If we do not make time for our parents, people can feel guilty or regretful in the long run,” said Dr Manchanda.

Start small

Dr Manchanda believes it’s not about spending all day with parents, but being really present with them when you can. Video calls, regular visits help stay close despite being busy. “Just texting or using media is not the same as having a real conversation. We need to make an effort to really talk to our parents and listen to them,” she concluded. Talking to them, eating meals together or just checking in every day lets them know that we still care about them.