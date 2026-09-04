Before the big fat wedding, there was a secret Goa ceremony: Zayed Khan and Malaika Parekh’s Story

For some, a wedding is a grand celebration with hundreds of guests; for others, it’s an intimate affair shared only with a select few.

On the Couple Of Things podcast with his wife, Malaika Parekh, actor Zayed Khan spoke about his secret wedding with her, highlighting the growing trend of private ceremonies, where couples forgo elaborate functions for a more personal experience.

He shared, “Mujhe nahi lagta hai kisi ko pata hai. Shaadi hone se pehle jo shaadi ka (guest) list tha, usme 2000 log aaye. Toh Malaika aur main apne 30 dost ko phone kiya aur bole ki hum log jaa rahe hain Goa, Taj Village… shaadi ke pehle. Very sweetly, Malli organised a pandit for the pheras, and in Goa we actually got married, before we got married.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Khan continued, “I told her, I said you go ahead (for pheras), I’ll come behind you.” Parekh joked, “Aur honest to God mera idea tha,” agreeing that by the time the formal wedding took place with all the guests present, they were already husband and wife.

Weddings are often as much about family and social obligations as they are about the couple. However, as priorities evolve, many are redefining what a meaningful wedding looks like.

How do intimate weddings influence a couple’s relationship dynamics and emotional well-being?

Neha Cadabam, senior psychologist and director at Cadabams Mindtalk, tells indianexpress.com, “One of the key advantages of a private wedding is the reduced external pressure, allowing for greater emotional intimacy. Without the stress of impressing a large crowd, couples can focus entirely on each other. Research from The Journal of Social and Personal Relationships suggests that when couples experience less social scrutiny during major life transitions, they report higher emotional satisfaction.”

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Additionally, minimising wedding stress can lead to a stronger bond, Cadabam notes. Wedding planning is often one of the most stressful experiences, sometimes even straining relationships. An intimate ceremony eliminates conflicts over guest lists, extravagant expenses, and family expectations, allowing couples to prioritise their happiness.

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A private wedding also creates a uniquely personal memory, free from social obligations. “This sense of exclusivity can strengthen the couple’s bond and reinforce their partnership. Psychologists agree that celebrating milestones in a way that aligns with personal values, rather than societal norms, contributes to long-term happiness and relationship satisfaction,” explains Cadabam.

How can couples balance personal privacy and public expectations without compromising their bond?

Social media has reshaped modern relationships, often making public validation feel like a necessity. Cadabam says that the pressure to share engagement announcements, wedding highlights, and everyday couple moments can sometimes blur the line between genuine happiness and performative love.

She suggests, “To navigate this, couples should first define their boundaries together. Before announcing or sharing major milestones, discussing what feels comfortable to share publicly and what should remain private is important. Striking a balance between intentional sharing and oversharing is key — posting selectively allows couples to acknowledge their happiness without feeling pressured to put every detail online.”

Ultimately, Cadabam states that ignoring external noise and focusing on personal happiness leads to healthier relationships. “Psychology Today notes that couples who resist social comparison tend to experience greater satisfaction. When societal pressure arises, it’s helpful to remember the reasons behind personal choices rather than seeking external approval.”

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.