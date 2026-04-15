‘I can’t put into words what they’ve gone through’: Zayed Khan reveals why sister Sussanne and Hrithik Roshan’s divorce was actually a healthier choice; expert weighs in

Relationships don’t always follow a straight path, and sometimes even long-term partnerships end despite shared history and effort. In a recent interview, actor Zayed Khan reflected on his sister Sussanne Khan and her former marriage to Hrithik Roshan.

He said, “It wasn’t meant to be. And it would be even worse if you try to hold on to something that isn’t; both people suffer. For what? I mean, you have your children to look forward to, to participate in their lives, to witness the moments of them growing up, turning into such young, wonderful gentlemen. So that became the focus.”

He further added, “It’s done, it’s finished. Now let’s focus on this, and go find your version of happiness for yourself. We are not the typical, sort of society-pressure-driven family. We are a little more aware, a little more educated about certain things. And I know, by and large, people find it very bizarre. Some people are young; some people are unhappy; some people just don’t understand it, and that’s okay. It’s fine.” Khan’s remarks also touched on how societal expectations can shape perceptions of relationships and divorce, even when individuals are trying to make healthier choices for themselves.

Reflecting on how relationships can evolve, he told Zoom, “I think love is a very broad word. I think the respect and care they have for each other is even more meaningful. I think they’ve got amazing partners. I’m so fond of Saba (Hrithik’s long-term girlfriend), and I think she’s such a wonderful person. I’m so fond of Arslan (Sussanne’s boyfriend), he’s like my little junior brother. And you know, life goes on.”

He also spoke about the emotional strength it takes to move forward, adding, “I can’t possibly put into words what they’ve gone through, but I respect them even more for how they’ve handled it, how they’ve moved forward, achieved what they have, and found love again along the way. I truly respect that. It’s very hard. At the end of the day, what is it? It’s about having someone you trust, which is very important. Having the most honest sounding board is essential (sic).”

So when a long-term relationship ends, how can individuals emotionally process the idea that ‘it wasn’t meant to be’?

Gurleen Baruah, existential psychotherapist at That Culture Thing, tells indianexpress.com, “Isn’t ‘it wasn’t meant to be’ sometimes the best narrative or meaning we can give to something that hasn’t worked in the past? That’s a life-forward approach.”

She continues, “Learning lessons from it, carrying that understanding, and moving on with grace. Not everything works out the way we intend, and that is also part of life. It wasn’t meant to be what it is. That’s it.”

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Shifting from romantic involvement to mutual respect and co-parenting

According to Baruah, for separated partners, this depends on each individual and their environment. When separation is mutual, change happens gradually as the relationship evolves.

“There comes a point where you see each other as separate individuals, co-parenting or doing certain things as a team. It is not fixed; it keeps shifting with time and context. Respect, friendship, and understanding grow and become more present. Relationships aren’t binary; they keep evolving,” states Baruah.

Role of trust and emotional support systems in helping individuals move forward after separation

Trust and emotional support really help. It is like psychological safety around you, where you can be human and express your emotions, such as anger, sadness, and grief, and your loved ones understand. Not in a tolerating way, they also show their human side and share that space with you. “Everyone accepts each other at a human level. But it is never a fixed point; it keeps moving, like an ebb and flow,” concludes Baruah.