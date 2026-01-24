How Yami Gautam battles ‘mom guilt’ and 5 AM flights to be present with son: ‘Cruel and harsh with a baby that age’

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Juggling deadlines and hitting milestones at work while leaving a child at home is a herculean task for a new mother, and ‘mom guilt’ only makes it worse. The thought of missing out on key moments in your kid’s life is not just a problem ordinary women face — Bollywood actors face it too. In a recent conversation with Karishma Mehta from Humans of Bombay, Yami Gautam opened up about the struggles of shooting as a new mother.
“When I was shooting, even for Haq, he was supposed to travel with me, and everything was ready. But Aditya said, ‘You go there and see for yourself if it’s the right condition for us to be there’. I landed there and realised every day my shoot location would be two hours, one side, away from the lodging, and the shooting would be in interior locations, which is cruel and harsh with a baby that age.”
To make time for her child, Yami requested the director to allow her to fly home on her one weekly day off. “After pack up on the last day, I would fly home on the first early morning operational flight I would get at 5 o’clock, I would land straight on set,” she added.
Reflecting on the actor’s statements, Dr Pavitra Shankar, Associate Consultant – Psychiatry at Aakash Healthcare, shared that while mom guilt is not uncommon, its emotional ripple effects are both for mothers and children. Young children do not logically process absence, but they experience it emotionally. “Children at a tender age do not measure time in hours spent together, but in emotional availability. When a parent is frequently absent due to work, a child may internalise this not as a lack of love, but as emotional distance,” she said.
According to her, this internalisation can show up subtly in the form of increased clinginess, separation anxiety, sleep disturbances, irritability, behavioural regression, or heightened emotional reactions. Some children may become unusually quiet or overly compliant, while others may act out to seek attention, she added.
What really matters is the quality of connection, not the quality of time. “Predictable routines, reassurance, and emotionally attuned interactions help children feel safe even when parents are not always present,” she said.
“Secure attachment doesn’t require constant physical presence, but emotional reliability. When guilt overshadows interactions, children may become hyper-vigilant to a parent’s mood, try to ‘manage’ the parent’s emotions, or withdraw altogether,” said Dr Shankar.
Clinical psychologist Kamna Chhibber suggested a few measures to help new mothers cope with this guilt:
