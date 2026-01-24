How Yami Gautam battles ‘mom guilt’ and 5 AM flights to be present with son: ‘Cruel and harsh with a baby that age’

Juggling deadlines and hitting milestones at work while leaving a child at home is a herculean task for a new mother, and ‘mom guilt’ only makes it worse. The thought of missing out on key moments in your kid’s life is not just a problem ordinary women face — Bollywood actors face it too. In a recent conversation with Karishma Mehta from Humans of Bombay, Yami Gautam opened up about the struggles of shooting as a new mother.

“When I was shooting, even for Haq, he was supposed to travel with me, and everything was ready. But Aditya said, ‘You go there and see for yourself if it’s the right condition for us to be there’. I landed there and realised every day my shoot location would be two hours, one side, away from the lodging, and the shooting would be in interior locations, which is cruel and harsh with a baby that age.”