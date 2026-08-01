Yami Gautam recalls how love story with Aditya Dhar began: ‘He didn’t ask me out’

The success of Haq and Dhurandar has thrown the spotlight on one of Bollywood’s more underrated couples: Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar. They mostly keep to themselves, occasionally taking to social media to celebrate each other’s wins. Their relationship has always warmed our hearts, and for those curious to know how it all began, the Haq actor spilt the beans in conversation with podcaster Ranveer Allahabadia.

“He didn’t ask me out, nor did I. When we were shooting, there was no such thing. I just did my job, and did it well. That’s how I interacted,” she shared. Coming to the start of it all, Yami added, “Of course, during the promotions, that’s when we started because that’s when you are listening to each other ‘s answers. There’s more of an understanding as to what kind of person he is. And when we felt that, a friendship started very organically. A beautiful friendship. I think this is love.”