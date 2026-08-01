Yami Gautam recalls how love story with Aditya Dhar began: ‘He didn’t ask me out’

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The success of Haq and Dhurandar has thrown the spotlight on one of Bollywood’s more underrated couples: Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar. They mostly keep to themselves, occasionally taking to social media to celebrate each other’s wins. Their relationship has always warmed our hearts, and for those curious to know how it all began, the Haq actor spilt the beans in conversation with podcaster Ranveer Allahabadia.
“He didn’t ask me out, nor did I. When we were shooting, there was no such thing. I just did my job, and did it well. That’s how I interacted,” she shared. Coming to the start of it all, Yami added, “Of course, during the promotions, that’s when we started because that’s when you are listening to each other ‘s answers. There’s more of an understanding as to what kind of person he is. And when we felt that, a friendship started very organically. A beautiful friendship. I think this is love.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Relationships that have grown from friendships are often looked at in a positive light because of their strong bond, based on the foundation of shared values, respect and compatibility.
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According to clinical psychologist Priya Parulekar, the first stage calls for “physical attraction or a chemistry” which the individuals may or may not act upon, depending on the level of attraction that they feel towards each other.
The second stage entails a deeper “mind or emotional” connection leading to emotional exclusivity.
In the final stage, the couple enters an “intellectual stage” of the relationship where they enter into an official partnership through marriage (or live-in), where they share responsibilities as a family.
“What is worth noting is that the most important component of all three stages is friendship. There can be no relationship at any stage – body, mind or intellect without friendship,” she said.
Partners who were close friends before entering into a relationship tend to also have a deeper knowledge of each other’s personalities, values, strengths, weaknesses, likes and dislikes, leading to a greater acceptance and appreciation of one another. This pre-existing bond often transforms into a more resilient romantic relationship.
In line with Parulekar’s statement, it is worth noting that during a previous interview with Free Press Journal, Yami had opened up about her idea of true love. “We don’t overanalyse everything. We just love and respect each other for who we are. It’s an emotion where you feel it, or don’t feel it. I think one of the most important elements in a relationship is respect. Mutual respect is very important,” she had told the platform.
Parulekar also mentioned that relationships built on mutual respect and trust, create an environment where all parties can fully enjoy and experience things beautifully. And in today’s times, boundaries are absolutely essential in a relationship. Respecting each other’s personal space and consent, and communicating openly about needs and discomfort is important for all of us to learn.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.