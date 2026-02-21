Yami Gautam reveals secret behind her resilient marriage to Aditya Dhar: ‘One of the most important elements in a relationship is…’

Love is rarely proved in grand declarations or dramatic gestures. Those moments may be beautiful, but they are not what sustain a relationship. Real love reveals itself in the ordinary, in daily attentiveness, in the way someone remembers how you take your tea, in the patience shown during a bad mood, in choosing softness over ego. Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar’s relationship is also much like that, built on mutual respect and healthy communication.

In a conversation with Free Press Journal, the Haq actor opened up about what she believes love truly is. “We don’t overanalyse everything. We just love and respect each other for who we are. I don’t know how to define love. It’s an emotion where you feel it, or don’t feel it. I think one of the most important elements in a relationship is respect. Mutual respect is very important,” she told the platform.