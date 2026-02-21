Yami Gautam reveals secret behind her resilient marriage to Aditya Dhar: ‘One of the most important elements in a relationship is…’

"We don't over analyse everything. We just love and respect each other for who we are," said the Haq actor.

By: Lifestyle Desk
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 21, 2026 12:00 PM IST
Yami Gautam on being married to Aditya DharYami Gautam on being married to Aditya Dhar. (Source: Instagram/@yamigautam)
Make us preferred source on Google

Love is rarely proved in grand declarations or dramatic gestures. Those moments may be beautiful, but they are not what sustain a relationship. Real love reveals itself in the ordinary, in daily attentiveness, in the way someone remembers how you take your tea, in the patience shown during a bad mood, in choosing softness over ego. Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar’s relationship is also much like that, built on mutual respect and healthy communication.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

In a conversation with Free Press Journal, the Haq actor opened up about what she believes love truly is. “We don’t overanalyse everything. We just love and respect each other for who we are. I don’t know how to define love. It’s an emotion where you feel it, or don’t feel it. I think one of the most important elements in a relationship is respect. Mutual respect is very important,” she told the platform.

A relationship becomes stronger when differences are approached with curiosity rather than defensiveness, with understanding rather than dominance. But at the foundation of all this stands respect. Without mutual respect, affection becomes unstable and admiration turns conditional.

Yami Gautam on being married to Aditya Dhar Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar (Source: Instagram/@yamigautam)

Why mutual respect is the secret sauce of a healthy relationship

According to Arouba Kabir, emotional and mental health professional, and founder, Enso Wellness, respect means allowing the other person to remain fully themselves, their thoughts, pace, boundaries, and individuality. It means never using love as leverage and never diminishing the other’s dignity, even in anger.

“Relationships built on mutual respect and trust, create an environment where all parties can fully enjoy and experience things beautifully. In today’s times, boundaries are absolutely essential in a relationship,” she shared.

Just because you are in love does not mean can you be together all the time. Kabir suggests giving each other physical space as it is important for everyone to grow. “Respect each other’s personal space and consent, and try communicating openly about the need and the discomfort,” she said. Communication about difficult topics, emotions, situations, is important for all of us to learn. “Listening actively, avoiding interrupting, or refraining from raising your voice during disagreements are some things we can begin with,” she mentioned.

Partners may come from different upbringings, experiences, and backgrounds, and the way they  show, express, or feel things or emotions is different. “Respect each other’s feelings, privacy, and emotional space. Avoid belittling or disregarding each other’s emotions,” said Kabir.

Story continues below this ad
ALSO READ | Yami Gautam swears by this age-old skincare remedy, says ‘I want to get this (tradition) back’

Remember, at the end of the day, companionship is the foundation of a good relationship. A lot of marriages today have become transactional, and it’s solely because conversations are reduced to bills, chores, logistics, and schedules. Slowly, friendship disappears, and only function remains. “Real companionship, however, thrives when two people share conversations that inspire them, not just help them survive. Make space to play, laugh, and learn together — not just plan; see each other as individuals with evolving worlds,” she shared.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
Cracking the code: The truth about brown vs. white eggs
Brown vs White eggs
Sara Ali Khan’s 'mid-week motivation': Learn the secret to her taut and toned physique
Sara Ali Khan aces Pilates
Gastro-onco surgeon urges following the ‘2-week rule’ for recurring health issues: 'Give time to symptoms but not infinitely'
health issues
‘I don’t want to see you’: Why Kajol set boundaries after daughter Nysa’s birth
Kajol, motherhood
Advertisement
PHOTOS
films
These movies feel like a warm childhood memory
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
Saim Ayub lbw Jasprit Bumrah: The India-Pak short story with a twist that will worry South Africa
India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, appeals successfully for the wicket of Pakistan's Saim Ayub, center, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo)
India vs South Africa: What did Suryakumar Yadav and Co focus on during training, two days ahead of Super 8s clash? Rigorous catching, taking on spin
India's Kuldeep Yadav attempts a catch during a practice session before an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and South Africa, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo)
Zimbabwe head coach interview: 'Win against Australia was massive, but beating Sri Lanka was even more important,' says Justin Sammons
Sammons
From apes to wolves, we are changing the face of conservation tech: Rushikesh Chavan, Director, The Habitats Trust
Rushikesh Chavan, Director, The Habitats Trust on Conservation Tech
Sam Altman vs Elon Musk: Why OpenAI’s CEO says space-based data centres won’t matter this decade
Sam Altman at Express Adda with Anant Goenka, executive director of The Indian Express. (Image: Praveen Khanna/The Indian Express).
From mental health issues to cancer care: AI startups reimagine healthcare access with smart diagnostics, digital tools, tele-doctors
AI Impact Summit, AI Summit, 2026 AI Summit, mental health issues, cancer care, AI startups, healthcare access with smart diagnostics, healthcare, Indian express news, current affairs
Cracking the code: The truth about brown vs. white eggs
Brown vs White eggs
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Who is Asha Sharma? New Indian-origin Microsoft Xbox head promising no ‘soulless AI slop’ in games
Asha Sharma Microsoft XBOX CEO
'If I can handle family dinner with the Murthys, I can…’: Rishi Sunak’s quip at Delhi AI Summit goes viral
Rishi Sunak AI Impact Summit
Woman held after leaving her dog at a Las Vegas check-in counter to catch flight: Watch
Las Vegas airport dog abandonment
Vande Bharat passenger sparks debate over food scare after being served heated rotis in plastic packets, IRCTC responds
Vande Bharat food safety
‘I didn't know what was happening’: Sam Altman’s reaction after hand-raising moment with PM Modi goes viral
Sam Altman and Dario Amodei raising hands with Modi
Feb 21: Latest News
Advertisement