Yami Gautam reveals secret behind her resilient marriage to Aditya Dhar: ‘One of the most important elements in a relationship is…’

Love is rarely proved in grand declarations or dramatic gestures. Those moments may be beautiful, but they are not what sustain a relationship. Real love reveals itself in the ordinary, in daily attentiveness, in the way someone remembers how you take your tea, in the patience shown during a bad mood, in choosing softness over ego. Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar’s relationship is also much like that, built on mutual respect and healthy communication.
In a conversation with Free Press Journal, the Haq actor opened up about what she believes love truly is. “We don’t overanalyse everything. We just love and respect each other for who we are. I don’t know how to define love. It’s an emotion where you feel it, or don’t feel it. I think one of the most important elements in a relationship is respect. Mutual respect is very important,” she told the platform.
A relationship becomes stronger when differences are approached with curiosity rather than defensiveness, with understanding rather than dominance. But at the foundation of all this stands respect. Without mutual respect, affection becomes unstable and admiration turns conditional.
According to Arouba Kabir, emotional and mental health professional, and founder, Enso Wellness, respect means allowing the other person to remain fully themselves, their thoughts, pace, boundaries, and individuality. It means never using love as leverage and never diminishing the other’s dignity, even in anger.
“Relationships built on mutual respect and trust, create an environment where all parties can fully enjoy and experience things beautifully. In today’s times, boundaries are absolutely essential in a relationship,” she shared.
Just because you are in love does not mean can you be together all the time. Kabir suggests giving each other physical space as it is important for everyone to grow. “Respect each other’s personal space and consent, and try communicating openly about the need and the discomfort,” she said. Communication about difficult topics, emotions, situations, is important for all of us to learn. “Listening actively, avoiding interrupting, or refraining from raising your voice during disagreements are some things we can begin with,” she mentioned.
Partners may come from different upbringings, experiences, and backgrounds, and the way they show, express, or feel things or emotions is different. “Respect each other’s feelings, privacy, and emotional space. Avoid belittling or disregarding each other’s emotions,” said Kabir.
Remember, at the end of the day, companionship is the foundation of a good relationship. A lot of marriages today have become transactional, and it’s solely because conversations are reduced to bills, chores, logistics, and schedules. Slowly, friendship disappears, and only function remains. “Real companionship, however, thrives when two people share conversations that inspire them, not just help them survive. Make space to play, laugh, and learn together — not just plan; see each other as individuals with evolving worlds,” she shared.
