‘Who do you trust with your heart when…’: Yami Gautam on leaving son while working

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Balancing a demanding career with early motherhood has long been seen as a difficult, often restrictive phase for women, especially in industries with unpredictable schedules. But that narrative is slowly shifting today. Actor Yami Gautam recently opened up about this transition, sharing how family support plays a central role in helping her navigate both responsibilities.
In an interview with Grazia, she spoke candidly about the realities of being a working mother. “It’s because of the support system I have; it would have been difficult otherwise. We need help, there’s no denying that, but we must acknowledge it, and when that help is given, there’s nobody else than your own family. I’m very grateful to my mother because that’s how I can do what I do.” Her words highlight how caregiving is often a shared effort, even if it isn’t always openly acknowledged.
She also spoke about how responsibilities are currently being balanced at home, with her husband Aditya Dhar taking on a larger caregiving role while she resumes work. “With a baby so young, even a set is not the right place, perhaps for a child. It’s literally your heart outside your body, and who do you trust with your heart when both parents are working? Right now, I’m working, and Aditya’s just had both the releases, so now he can be with Vedavid. Of course, our families are there, so we figure this out together. You can’t fully plan this, you have to go with the flow, keeping in mind that the biggest priority in life forever will be your child, your parents and your family.”
Yami and Aditya, who met during the making of Uri: The Surgical Strike and married in 2021, welcomed their son in 2024.
Neha Cadabam, Senior Psychologist and Executive Director, Cadabam’s Hospitals, tells indianexpress.com, “A strong support system plays a critical role in reducing the psychological load on new parents. Early parenthood often brings sleep deprivation, role adjustment, and constant decision-making, all of which can heighten stress and emotional fatigue.”
She adds that when caregiving responsibilities are shared with a reliable network, whether it is a partner, family member, or caregiver, it creates emotional bandwidth for parents to function more calmly and confidently. This shared structure not only lowers the risk of burnout and anxiety but also improves overall mental well-being by fostering a sense of stability and reassurance.
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Families benefit from a caregiving approach that is both structured and adaptable. Clear role distribution between partners, along with backup support systems, ensures continuity of care without over-reliance on one individual.
“Flexible work arrangements, where possible, can significantly reduce stress and allow parents to remain engaged in both domains. It is also useful to establish consistent routines for the child, as predictability enhances emotional security. Regular communication within the family about evolving needs helps maintain balance and prevents caregiving from becoming a source of conflict,” concludes Cadabam.