‘Who do you trust with your heart when…’: Yami Gautam on leaving son while working

Balancing a demanding career with early motherhood has long been seen as a difficult, often restrictive phase for women, especially in industries with unpredictable schedules. But that narrative is slowly shifting today. Actor Yami Gautam recently opened up about this transition, sharing how family support plays a central role in helping her navigate both responsibilities.

In an interview with Grazia, she spoke candidly about the realities of being a working mother. “It’s because of the support system I have; it would have been difficult otherwise. We need help, there’s no denying that, but we must acknowledge it, and when that help is given, there’s nobody else than your own family. I’m very grateful to my mother because that’s how I can do what I do.” Her words highlight how caregiving is often a shared effort, even if it isn’t always openly acknowledged.