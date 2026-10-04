Yami Gautam shares rare peek into private married life with Aditya Dhar

After back-to-back box office hits, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar have quickly become the internet’s favourite power couple. In a chat with Humans of Bombay, the Haq actor shared an unseen peek into their married life, saying they prefer to stay in rather than go out often and hog the limelight. “Aditya and I, again, extremely similar when it comes to…I don’t know how many times I’ve used this word on your podcast, but private. So, pardon me if I’m using it again,” she shared with the host.

“That’s just who we are. We love to work, and then come back to just a regular, normal family at home. ‘Aaj khaane mein kya bana hai? Aaj khaane mein kya khaaye?‘ (What’s for dinner? What should we eat?) What do you want to do? What do you want to watch?’ And that’s about it. We were never the kind to think it was important to go out today, or ‘It’s the weekend, so let’s go out’. We were never that kind of couple,” she further elaborated.