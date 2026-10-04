Yami Gautam shares rare peek into private married life with Aditya Dhar

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After back-to-back box office hits, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar have quickly become the internet’s favourite power couple. In a chat with Humans of Bombay, the Haq actor shared an unseen peek into their married life, saying they prefer to stay in rather than go out often and hog the limelight. “Aditya and I, again, extremely similar when it comes to…I don’t know how many times I’ve used this word on your podcast, but private. So, pardon me if I’m using it again,” she shared with the host.
“That’s just who we are. We love to work, and then come back to just a regular, normal family at home. ‘Aaj khaane mein kya bana hai? Aaj khaane mein kya khaaye?‘ (What’s for dinner? What should we eat?) What do you want to do? What do you want to watch?’ And that’s about it. We were never the kind to think it was important to go out today, or ‘It’s the weekend, so let’s go out’. We were never that kind of couple,” she further elaborated.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Counselling psychologist Athul Raj says people often keep relationships private to protect their emotional space, as it lets the bond grow without external judgment, gossip, or pressure shaping it. “Privacy can also give someone the chance to process feelings, test compatibility, or figure out how to navigate family expectations. It’s a way of controlling the narrative so that work or personal achievements aren’t overshadowed,” he tells indianexpress.com.
Living a public life can invite criticism. Handling judgment starts with clarity about your own values and decisions, Raj says, adding that when you are grounded in your choices, outside opinions lose power. Setting boundaries is crucial, as deciding what to share and with whom protects emotional energy, he mentions.
“When hiding a relationship is about avoidance rather than protection, it can erode trust, self-confidence, and emotional well-being. Therefore, surrounding yourself with supportive voices–friends, mentors, or family who respect your choices–provides reassurance,” he explains.
According to him, secrecy becomes harmful when it creates constant stress, guilt, or fear, or prevents honest communication with loved ones. Raj further believes that viewing criticism as commentary rather than truth helps create distance from negativity.
Raj also mentions that maintaining emotional safety starts with firm boundaries. “Limiting exposure to social media, filtering conversations, and delegating stressful communications help protect energy. Grounding techniques like deep breathing, journaling, or mindfulness can calm the mind and reduce reactivity,” he elaborates.
“Reframing criticism as irrelevant to your personal happiness helps maintain focus on the milestone. Creating a supportive environment of people who uplift and reinforce positivity ensures that joy isn’t diluted by outside noise, letting the celebration remain personal and fulfilling,” concludes Raj.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.