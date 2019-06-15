World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: 29% feel burden of giving care to elderly, says survey

About 29 per cent caregivers comprising son, daughter-in-law, daughter and son-in-law in the family felt moderate to severe ‘burden of care-giving of an elder’, reveals a survey by Helpage India.

Findings of the survey on elderly abuse in different states and Union Territories of India were released ahead of the World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, which is on June 15, on Friday.

A questionnaire was given to respondents in a two-month survey held this year. As many as 2,000 families were surveyed in Chandigarh.

The findings revealed that of these, 15 per cent felt a severe burden of caregiving of the elderly.

The report found that 35 per cent of the caregivers ‘never’ felt happy looking after the elderly and 25.7 per cent caregivers felt fatigue and frustration result in aggressive behaviour towards their older relative, it was found.

As far as the expenditure on looking after the elderly was concerned, it was found that on average, a family spends Rs 4,125 looking after the elderly.

“About 42.5 per cent of caregivers always have to pay for the medicine bills of the elderly. Also, 65 per cent of caregivers in the family have to leave the elderly person(s) alone by giving instructions for day-to-day activity management. However, 84.2 per cent of the family caregivers have to leave the elderly at home with the support of a maid servant,” the report’s findings specified.

It was found that only up to 32 per cent of the caregivers reported to be extending physical care to elderly for activities of daily living (ADL) such as help / assistance in changing clothes, walking, eating, bathing and toileting.

The findings stated that as compared to sons, there were actually daughter-in-law caregivers who provided physical care.

It was found that up to 68 per cent daughters-in-law caregivers are providing physical care to instrumental activities of daily living (IADL) such as help in using telephone, shopping, preparing meals, housekeeping, washing clothes, transportation, taking medicine, as against the sons which were up to 51 per cent.

On the support required for the elderly, it was found that more than half of the elders sometimes require support to overcome psychological problems.

“Almost 70 per cent of the elderly dependents sought emotional support from caregivers at the time of crisis and 29 per cent elders always needed emotional support when they suffer from depression or lack of confidence and stress,” the survey noted.

There were 30 per cent elders who always needed emotional support when have fear of dependence. While caregivers soothed upheavals related to anxiety, declining self-confidence, depression and fear of dependence, these situations were largely addressed by the female caregivers who were daughters/daughters-in-law.

Interestingly, the report found that grandchildren were also sharing the burden of taking care of elderly (higher in case of grandsons as against granddaughters — up to 41 per cent vs upto 38 per cent) in various day-to-day activities of the elderly.

Upto 82 per cent of the caregivers adopted certain strategies to cope up with/reduce caregivers’ burden. As many as 53 per cent caregivers express their anger and accept frustration by writing down their feelings.

The caregivers also suggested some means to decrease the ‘burden of care’.

Overall measures suggested subsidised medicine, better medical transportation facilities, government-supported old age homes, provision of health card, free treatment in government medical institutions, GST-free and discounted medicines, improved medical staff in government hospitals, medical insurance policy, mediclaim and transport facility for visiting hospitals.

The study also found that 78.1 per cent caregivers felt that no policy or measures were adopted by their employers to help them ease the burden of caregiving to the elderly at home