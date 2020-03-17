Work stress can affect your love life; here’s what you should know

Work stress and the fact that you are not telling anyone what is happening with you, may make you spiral and self-isolate yourself. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Work stress and the fact that you are not telling anyone what is happening with you, may make you spiral and self-isolate yourself. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Nobody likes to bring their work stress home. But sometimes, inadvertently, people end up spilling some of it. This, in turn, negatively impacts their personal relationships, especially their love life. Behind every stressed working professional, is a confused partner, who is not sure what they have done to be bearing the brunt of it. So, when you succumb to the pressure of work, you may want to go home to a happy environment. But, the stress may make it difficult for you to sustain healthy relationships at home as well, thereby harming your mental health. Here is what you need to know.

No energy for anything

It is common for a person to feel incredibly exhausted after they are done with the day’s work. So, they are hardly left with any energy or motivation to do anything after work. As such, even if your partner plans something, you show reluctance in participating, because you are just not able to disconnect from work. This can create a distance between you and your significant other.

Personality crisis

It is not just your personal life that can get affected, but even your personality. Your partner may begin to see you as an irritable and moody person. Near and dear ones may even think that you are unpleasant to be around, mainly because your state of mind and emotions may leave you drained and detached. It may even lead to more altercations.

Communication block

Your mental state may keep you from talking it out with your partner. But, it is unfair to assume that they would know everything. It is essential that you open up to them, and let them know what you are going through. Instead of bottling up your emotions, it is advisable that you tell them everything, even if you may need some time to yourself to deal with the situation.

It is also important that you give each other a break. And this can only happen when you communicate.

Self isolation

Work stress and the fact that you are not telling anyone what is happening with you, may make you spiral and self-isolate yourself. It is important that you confide in your loved ones and seek their help and support, especially for the sake of your mental well-being.

It is important that you keep your personal and professional life different so there is a balance. If you see that this conflict is creating a crisis in your love life, ask your partner if you can go and seek counselling. A professional may be able to understand your situation better and offer sound advice.

