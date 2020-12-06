Dating trends 2021: Daters look forward to socially distanced meet-ups, says study

With virtual communication being the only resort, there is a strong desire to build trust online before taking the relationship ahead. (Source: getty images)

Like everything else, the pandemic has eclipsed a lot of experiences including one that is of finding love and if you are particularly single — we know you felt the burn! But, a new year brings fresh hope and another chance of finding love or at least experiencing it. Pandemic or not, somewhere down the line, we have always believed love to be synonymous with epic love stories and great romances. In turn, this has led to many millennials witnessing love in a light which doesn’t sit seamlessly with their ambition and dreams.

Validating this very notion, dating app Ok Cupid’s latest digital campaign Love Is found out what millennials want when it comes to love. As the millennials described the idea of it and what they expect as we transition from 2020, here is what OkCupid predicted about what dating in 2021 will look like! ‌

Advo-dating

More than 3,40,000 people on the dating app claimed themselves to be activists. What is interesting is the fact that young women are leading this trend. At least, 46 per cent of the millennials find themselves advocating social issues such as LGBTQI. OkCupid states, “Globally, with over 2.5 million responses to our new questions about racial equality, we’re confident this trend of daters looking for fellow advocates will only increase in 2021.”

Love without borders

Ever since the pandemic came in force, singles have been building connections and making conversations across the borders. This has increased by 50 per cent where the location preferences relate to ‘anywhere’. Now people are also open to long-distance relationships more than ever. Another point to be noted is that singles are also increasingly dating outside their cultural backgrounds which will continue to rise in 2021.

The politics of dating

When it comes to dating — an important point for the millennials to consider is their political leaning. As per the study, 54 per cent of women care more about their partner’s political leanings and would like to date someone whose leanings match theirs. While on the other hand, only 21 per cent of men care about the same.

Selfie but with substance

Most people want to focus more on having an authentic profile where their picture accurately describes their tastes and personality. Over the course of time, this has started holding much importance because these pictures are the only way to ‘meet’ people. As per OkCupid, 95 per cent of the respondents prefer photos where the person is smiling.

Speed-rooming

When it comes to dating, an aspect that receives much attention is how compatible people can be with their potential partners. This not only means agreeing on issues of marriage or having kids and political matters but also daily activities. This is because a lot of millennials prefer live-in relationships before choosing to marry to ensure that the relationship has the kind of compatibility they desire. As per the study, at least 89 per cent of millennials dating agree with the idea that couples should live together before settling down.

Hello to old school romance!

There has been a rise in “slow dating” — many assume that millennials want to keep it concise and are into whirlwind romances. But as per the trends, they would rather prefer slow dating which happens to be a blend of deeper conversations and more romance through digital and virtual dating. A staggering 84 percent of people would like to first build upon the emotional connection before getting into a physical one. In India, 38 per cent of women and 25 per cent men confessed that they would like to take things slowly by having more virtual interactions even when the pandemic is once for all over.

Wilder-dating

After being in lockdown for almost a year, millennials believe that the best way to know about their potential partner is to enjoy an experience outdoors. As per the respondents, they look forward to adventures outside or even socially distanced meet-ups.

During the study at least, 27 per cent of the women appreciated outdoor activities and their interest in taking part in the same once their lives get back to normal.

