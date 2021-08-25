Women’s equality an essential deciding factor for dating, survey finds

As the world is beginning to become more inclusive and equal, dating apps are championing these causes, too. When it comes to women’s rights and gender issues, more and more people across age groups are speaking up on why it is a necessary part of evolving societies.

A recent Bumble India report finds that millennials and Gen-Zs are becoming increasingly vocal and expressive about their stance on women’s rights and gender equality, especially when it comes to dating. The women-first dating app reveals — as per its recent nationwide survey — that 86 per cent of single Indians believe women’s equality is an essential deciding factor while dating someone, and as many as 72 per cent believe in equality of rights.

Well, this is a no-brainer and a non-negotiable aspect of dating and modern relationships.

With the passage of time, new generations have battled and been battling rigid gender stereotypes. They have now started to demand change in their own ways.

According to the app’s findings, about 30 per cent of single Indians say they won’t date someone who doesn’t believe in gender equality and women’s rights. Single Indians, particularly the Gen-Z, believe in the importance of equal pay and want to have conversations around these topics with their potential partners. As many as 53 per cent of single people claim equal pay is an important consideration when they choose to date someone.

ALSO READ | Indians now more open to admit they met their significant others on dating apps, study finds

“As we evolve collectively as a society, it’s hopeful to see how today’s millennials and Gen-Z in India are looking to connect with someone for whom issues such as gender equality, fighting sexism and equal pay are a priority in forming meaningful relationships. As per our recent study, more single Indians are likely to talk openly about equal pay and women’s rights with their partners and are unlikely to date someone who is sexist,” Samarpita Samaddar, the communications director at Bumble India has said about the findings.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle