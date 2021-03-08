scorecardresearch
Monday, March 08, 2021
Study suggests 79 per cent women feel the need to ‘seek permission’ to pursue their dreams

Yet, as the liberal and 'woke' community of Indian millennials grows, the study also finds that many choose to give gender equality much importance

March 8, 2021
Can women freely make their decisions? (Photo: Pixabay)

While women have indeed come a long way — having given up on practices spearheaded by patriarchal values — do they have the agency to truly choose what they want to do, without worrying about consequences or seeking permission? No.

According to a study done by dating app OkCupid, where the data was gathered by asking questions on the app itself, it was found that only 28 per cent of women can choose freely for themselves.

The majority has to seek ‘permission’ to live their lives, and considering that pursuing education and having a career is a privilege for many Indian women — not so much for men — it is disappointing that a whopping 79 per cent of women need their partners’ permission to prioritise their career, the data found.

"87 per cent of men and 96 per cent of women define feminism as equality between all genders," the study mentioned. (Photo: Pixabay)
On the other hand, at least 79 per cent of men — operating from a high ground — believe they should ‘allow’ their partner to have freedom, whereas only 21 per cent think it to be their partner’s decision.

Yet, as the liberal and ‘woke’ community of Indian millennials grows, the study finds that many choose to give gender equality much importance. “An overwhelming number of OkCupid users (87 per cent of men and 96 per cent of women) defines feminism as equality between all genders,” it mentioned.

One of the most important aspects to maintain gender equality is to challenge stereotypical gender roles. But, as per the study, millennial India seems to be divided about this question, with 50 per cent of men and women saying yes and no equally.

It appears because 92 per cent of the users feel they have had different values. (Photo: Pixabay)

On a brighter note, 88 per cent and 93 per cent of men and women respectively think that “the responsibility of running the home and raising children should be split equally between partners, and 62 per cent of men and 50 per cent of women believe it is a woman’s choice if she wants to work full-time after marriage”.

In comparison with the previous generation(s), we are certainly progressing, it appears because 92 per cent of the users feel they have had different values. In fact, 87 per cent said they “don’t conform to society’s judgments and choose to live, and let live, life on their own terms”.

