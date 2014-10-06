Women more likely to watch same-sex porn

The findings revealed that top three categories for female viewers are “lesbian,” “gay (male),” and “teen” (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Women are more likely to watch same-sex porn videos than heterosexual porn videos, says an interesting study, adding that women watch more porn than men.

The findings revealed that top three categories for female viewers are “lesbian,” “gay (male),” and “teen,” while the top categories for men are “teen,” and “mature”.

“By segmenting by gender within our analytics tools, we were able to generate data that brings us one step closer to answering the time old question: what do women want,” wrote researchers from porn search engine Pornhub.

The study, done along with internet media company Buzzfeed, provides insight into the gender differences when viewing pornography, Latin Times reported.

An earlier study published in the journal Cyberpsychology, Behavior and Social Networking had found that women are just as likely to be addicted to pornography as men.

