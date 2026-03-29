‘Wo mere sath pehle din se thi… I was married even before my first release’; Suniel Shetty on foundation of his long, successful marriage

Suniel Shetty has played many romantic roles over the decades, all of which were immensely loved by cinephiles. But did you know he is quite romantic in real life as well, with an enduring love story that can put any rom-com to shame?

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the Hera Pheri actor revealed how he met the love of his life, Mana Shetty, with whom he has been married for more than 33 years now.

“Wo mere saath pehle din se thi,” (She stood by me since day 1) Shetty said, recalling the early days of his relationship with Mana. The two belonged to very different communities: Suniel was a Kannadiga Hindu, and Mana was the daughter of a Gujarati Muslim architect and a Punjabi Hindu social activist.

A typical interfaith rom-com

Their families were not only against their union but were confident that the two would never end up together. Even friends and acquaintances were unsure of their romance. The couple, however, had full faith in their relationship. “Usne hamesha kaha, I’ll be with you as long as you want me to be a part of your life,” recalls Shetty, being thankful for how Mana never doubted their future even once.

Aparna Vashishtha, clinical psychologist at Lissun, explains that this quiet certainty is often the invisible backbone of long-lasting marriages. “When a couple chooses to stay together despite others advising against it, what truly holds them together is the deep connection built from the very beginning,” she explains.

As per the psychologist, outsiders only see fragments. The couple, meanwhile, remembers the everyday effort — the showing up, the choosing again after disagreements. “That foundation is rooted in trust, emotional bonding, love, and mutual respect.”

“I’ll be there with you as long as you want me to be a part of your life,” is what Mana told Suniel before getting married (Image: Instagram/Suneil Shetty) “I’ll be there with you as long as you want me to be a part of your life,” is what Mana told Suniel before getting married (Image: Instagram/Suneil Shetty)

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That sense of choice becomes even more evident with what Shetty shared next. “I was married even before my first release.”

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The Dhadkan actor shared that people cautioned him against doing so, as married male actors may not have a large female fan base. “Bohot logo ne discourage kiya, lekin I had made up my mind.” Psychologically, that decision reflects clarity of values, says Vashishtha. When people are anchored in what matters most to them, external noise loses its power. “Remembering why you chose each other, especially at defining moments, becomes a protective factor during later stress or success,” she notes.

Shetty also acknowledged that being married to a mainstream actor is not the easiest thing in the world. To watch your husband get intimate with someone else on screen is not easy. “In allowing me to get into one of the most insecure industries from a wife’s perspective…” he admits, trailing off before adding that it became his responsibility to be clear, honest, and committed.

Vashishtha agrees with Shetty, explaining that “It can be emotionally difficult for the wives of popular actors to see their husbands play romantic roles. This can trigger insecurity or misunderstandings.” What helps, she says, is transparent communication. Reassurance that the work is professional, emotional validation, and honesty about boundaries can ease anxiety. “When partners feel emotionally safe, insecurity doesn’t spiral.”

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The fine line between love, self-respect and loyalty

Shetty did not shy from expressing gratitude to Mana for sticking around. The actor said the only deal-breaker would have been infidelity. “Mujhe pata hai agar main failure hota aur kuch achieve nahi kar pata, wo meri zindagi mein nahi chhodti.” (I know even if I were a total failure, she would’ve never left me)

But infidelity or lack of commitment? That would be different. “Meri behaviour galat hoti aur mai committed nahi rehta to definitely chodhti. Woh self respect Mana me tab bhi tha aur aaj bhi hai.”

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(If my behaviour had been wrong and I wasn’t committed, she would have definitely left. She had self-respect back then, and she still does today)

This, Vashishtha says, is a crucial psychological truth. “Honouring self-respect is very important in a relationship, but it should not be confused with ego.” Self-respect is about dignity, emotional safety, and knowing one’s worth — not control or dominance. When individuals respect themselves, they show up more securely, more honestly. “That emotional security allows the relationship to grow, rather than fracture.”

More than three decades later, Shetty’s story stands out not because it’s dramatic, but because it’s steady. In an industry built on appearances, his relationship seems anchored in something quieter — choice, clarity, and the kind of respect that doesn’t ask for applause.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.