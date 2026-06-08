Why Sonakshi Sinha thinks replying with ‘k’ to a text should be ‘illegal’

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A simple “k” while responding to messages may look harmless, but for many people, it can instantly trigger overthinking. Did they get annoyed? Are they upset? Is the conversation over? In a recent episode of Baatcheet with Yuvaa, Sonakshi Sinha was asked which text reply she finds a little suspicious: “hmm”, “k” or a thumbs up emoji.
Her answer was immediate. “K to should be illegal. It causes most anxiety, I think.”
The conversation then moved to a report suggesting that many Gen Z users perceive full stops and thumbs-up emojis as passive-aggressive in text messages. The actor appeared surprised to learn that even ending a message with a full stop can sometimes be interpreted as rude.
While the idea may sound exaggerated to some, psychologists say there is a reason these tiny digital cues can trigger strong emotional reactions.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
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According to Dhara Ghuntla, psychologist and psychotherapist affiliated with Sujay Hospital, SevenHills Hospital and Criticare Hospital, texting strips away many of the social signals we rely on during face-to-face conversations.
“K” feels abrupt and emotionally flat. In texting we lose tone, facial cues, and body language, so our brain fills the gaps,” she explains.
A one-letter response can leave people wondering whether the sender is upset, irritated or simply busy.
“It signals disinterest, annoyance, or conversation-ending to many people. That uncertainty triggers anxiety because we can’t tell if the other person is upset or just being brief. Our mind defaults to the worst interpretation,” the psychologist explains.
In other words, the anxiety is often less about the letter itself and more about the uncertainty surrounding it.
If older generations see a full stop as proper punctuation and a thumbs up as a sign of agreement, many younger users view them differently.
According to Ghuntla, texting norms have evolved significantly over the years. “Gen Z grew up with casual, expressive texting — lowercase, emojis, ‘haha’, ‘okayy’,” she tells indianexpress.com.
Because of this, communication that appears overly brief can feel emotionally distant.
“A full stop ‘.’ adds finality, like slamming a door shut. A lone ‘👍’ feels passive-aggressive or dismissive, as if saying ‘fine, whatever’ without effort.”
Both responses can be interpreted more negatively than intended. “Both lack warmth and context, so they read as cold or sarcastic. For a generation that uses texting for emotional nuance, minimal replies feel like intentional rudeness.”
Psychologists say these reactions highlight how much meaning people attach to digital communication today. When tone of voice, facial expressions and body language are missing, even a single letter, emoji or punctuation mark can end up carrying emotional weight.
So while Sonakshi Sinha may have been joking when she said “k” should be illegal, for many texters, that tiny response is enough to send their minds into overdrive!
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.