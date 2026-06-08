Why Sonakshi Sinha thinks replying with ‘k’ to a text should be ‘illegal’

A simple “k” while responding to messages may look harmless, but for many people, it can instantly trigger overthinking. Did they get annoyed? Are they upset? Is the conversation over? In a recent episode of Baatcheet with Yuvaa, Sonakshi Sinha was asked which text reply she finds a little suspicious: “hmm”, “k” or a thumbs up emoji.

Her answer was immediate. “K to should be illegal. It causes most anxiety, I think.”

The conversation then moved to a report suggesting that many Gen Z users perceive full stops and thumbs-up emojis as passive-aggressive in text messages. The actor appeared surprised to learn that even ending a message with a full stop can sometimes be interpreted as rude.