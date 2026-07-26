Why Smriti Mandhana says the Bhagavad Gita was her ‘therapy’

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Reflecting on the difficult period following India’s heartbreaking loss to England during the 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup, Mandhana recently said she turned to the Mahabharata and the Bhagavad Gita for comfort and perspective.
In an interview with Vogue, Mandhana recalled questioning herself after the match and wondering where things had gone wrong. The criticism that followed online only added to the emotional burden.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Yet she found an unexpected source of support. Rather than relying solely on practice sessions to move on, Mandhana said she began listening to selected episodes from the Mahabharata and carried a pocket version of the Bhagavad Gita with her.
“I find all my answers there. For me, that’s therapy,” she said.
Her comment has resonated with many people who turn to religious, spiritual, or philosophical texts during difficult phases of life.
Dr Sharadhi C, Consultant (Psychiatry), Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru, said such texts help people navigate emotional distress.
“Spiritual and philosophical texts can help people manage failure, stress, and self-doubt by giving emotional comfort, meaning, and mental balance,” she told indianexpress.com.
The psychiatrist noted that texts such as the Mahabharata and the Bhagavad Gita explore themes that remain deeply relevant today: struggle, duty, resilience, uncertainty, and learning to handle success and failure with calmness.
“Reading such texts can help a person feel less alone in difficult times and provide guidance on how to respond to pressure in a healthier way,” Dr Sharadhi said.
The lessons often encourage acceptance, patience, self-control, and inner strength — qualities that can be especially valuable after a setback.
“Psychologically, this can reduce anxiety, improve emotional stability, and help people regain confidence. For many individuals, spirituality also creates hope and a sense of purpose, which supports mental well-being during emotionally challenging situations,” she added.
Mandhana also spoke about learning not to become overly influenced by either praise or criticism, despite playing under intense public scrutiny.
“When we started playing, wasn’t this what we all wanted? We wanted people to fill the stadiums for us; we wanted fans to scream and support us. Then we must accept the downside as well. None of it lasts very long anyway,” she said during the interview.
Mental health experts say this mindset can be protective.
“Learning not to become too affected by praise or criticism is very important for emotional balance and mental well-being,” Dr Sharadhi explained.
People in the public eye often face a constant stream of opinions, both positive and negative. Becoming emotionally dependent on praise can make criticism feel devastating, while taking every negative comment personally can fuel stress, anxiety, and self-doubt.
“Maintaining a balanced mindset helps people stay focused on their goals, performance, and personal growth instead of public reactions,” Dr Sharadhi added.
Experts say the goal is not to avoid failure altogether but to develop healthier ways of responding to it, whether through spirituality, philosophy, or personal reflection.
As Mandhana’s experience suggests, resilience is sometimes built not just on the field but in the stories, ideas, and beliefs we turn to when things don’t go our way.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.