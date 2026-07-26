Why Smriti Mandhana says the Bhagavad Gita was her ‘therapy’

Smriti Mandhana recalls how reading Bhagwad Gita became her solace after losing 2025 World Cup (Images: Express Archive, Wikimedia Commons)

Reflecting on the difficult period following India’s heartbreaking loss to England during the 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup, Mandhana recently said she turned to the Mahabharata and the Bhagavad Gita for comfort and perspective.

In an interview with Vogue, Mandhana recalled questioning herself after the match and wondering where things had gone wrong. The criticism that followed online only added to the emotional burden.

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Yet she found an unexpected source of support. Rather than relying solely on practice sessions to move on, Mandhana said she began listening to selected episodes from the Mahabharata and carried a pocket version of the Bhagavad Gita with her.