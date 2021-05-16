Why Megan Fox gave boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly a vial of her blood: ‘She gave me her DNA’

Every love story is different. Sometimes, people feel like carrying with them something that reminds them of their partner at all times, something so personal and intimate, it is as if their loved one is physically with them, even when they are not.

So while Brooklyn Beckham and his fiancée Nicola Peltz wear each other’s wisdom teeth as necklaces, American singer Machine Gun Kelly carries with him a vial of blood that belongs to his girlfriend Megan Fox.

In February this year, the musician had posted an image of the couple on his Instagram, writing in the caption: “i wear your blood around my neck 🔪🩸” .

The post also contained the image of the vial of blood which, during his recent appearance on TheEllenShow, Machine Gun Kelly revealed the actor shared with him early on in the relationship.

“She was actually going out of town to film a movie, and this was really new in our relationship. I didn’t have a passport either. She was going to Bulgaria, and so I was kind of freaking out, like, ‘Oh, you are going to leave, and I cannot even come see you’. Some people give a handkerchief to their partner or whatever, she gave me her DNA,” he said, and then proceeded to take the vial out from his pocket to show it to host Ellen DeGeneres, who said it was “beautiful”.

The musician also shared that he did ultimately get a passport made, and that it was US senator Bernie Sanders and his team who helped him.

