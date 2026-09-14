Why Kareena Kapoor encourages sons Taimur and Jeh to cry: ‘If that’s what you feel…’

Kareena Kapoor Khan, mother of two sons—Taimur and Jehangir—says raising children today is terrifying. During the trailer launch of her upcoming movie Daayra, the Bollywood actor opened up about her fear and parenting philosophy:

“At the end of the day, I’m a mother of two sons and of course, I’m, I’m terrified because as a mother, you, you kind of want to do your best, you want to protect them, you want to also show them that they are responsible. So the only thing I keep praying for is kindness. Men should be more kind, boys should be more kind,” she told the media.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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Kareena also broke the stereotype that only girls are emotional and expressive, stating how men are becoming more emotionally available than ever: “Ye soch hamesha hai ke ladki hamesha bohot sensitive hoti hai (This thought is always there that girls are always very sensitive), but that’s not true. I think there are men and boys who today have no fear of being sensitive, of crying in front of a girl or crying in front of their mother. I always tell my son, if he wants to cry, you should, if that’s what you feel, because he has to experience that and he has to know,” she further added.

Why Kareena’s parenting approach matters

Psychologist and relationship counsellor Shivani Misri Sadhoo told indianexpress.com that for many boys growing up, any deviation from this traditional stereotype can lead to ridicule or bullying. “Showing vulnerability, embracing gentler traits, or simply being different can, over time, take a toll on their mental and emotional well-being,” she says, adding that it manifests in emotional suppression, enhanced aggression, and difficulty in forming healthy relationships.

“Over time, this may contribute to substance abuse, anger management issues, and a higher risk of suicidal thoughts. In fact, toxic masculinity perpetuates harmful behaviours that strain personal and professional relationships, further exacerbating mental health issues,” she tells indianexpress.com.

Kareena Kapoor Khan always encourages her sons to cry. (Source: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan) Kareena Kapoor Khan always encourages her sons to cry. (Source: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan)

According to Sadhoo, the societal push for masculinity reinforces the masculinity stereotype by promoting traits such as “dominance, competitiveness, and emotional stoicism” as ideals for men. As a result, this pressure encourages men to adopt ‘assertive and aggressive mannerisms’ to assert their status and power, mostly at the expense of empathy and cooperation,” she further elaborates.

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Kareena’s approach attempts to break this generational pattern by teaching her children that being compassionate towards yourself is not weak. According to Rima Bhandekar, Senior Psychologist (Helpline) at MPower, Aditya Birla Education Trust, breaking the generational pattern starts with the parent, who then goes on to teach their children the ways of the world. This is what it looks like:

– Deep understanding of how your experiences informed your worldview.

– Compassionate towards yourself and your parents.

– Learning to see what kind of love and behaviour feels safe to you — and whether that’s healthy.

– Building more trust in yourself by self-reflection, maybe through therapy, and being a part of a supportive community

– Prioritising relationships that feel safe and respectful to your individuality.

Bhandekar also believes that a narrow definition of manliness limits men’s ability to express themselves authentically, creates a toxic environment where they feel pressured to conform to unrealistic and harmful standards.

Therefore, Kareena’s gender-sensitive approach to parenting acknowledges the unique challenges men face because of societal expectations of masculinity and offers them a space to release those emotions.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.