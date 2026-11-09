Last week, during our monthly catch-up call, my college buddies and I decided to watch Koffee With Karan season 9 and tune in to the episode starring Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda. As the Animal actor revealed that she proposed to her partner about 100 times before he said yes, Sanjana rolled her eyes and went, “I could never”. Shalaka jumped in, “Why not? It’s 2026, yaar. What’s the harm if women propose?” The former thought for a while and said, “I know, but like, Bollywood has conditioned me so badly that I want my guy to surprise me with flowers and rings and all.”

As the two kept talking, it got me thinking: Why does the thought of a woman going down on one knee for her man elicit such strong reactions in today’s day and age? Somewhere inside my brain, I could feel a story pitch taking shape, itching to get my editor’s approval.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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The next day, while discussing this potential idea at work, I was bombarded with a variety of opinions. “I would totally go all out for my partner if I really loved him, you know?” said a colleague. “I would book a nice restaurant, order some wine, get a ring, put up some balloons, and pop the question,” she shared in vivid detail. Her enthusiasm was infectious, and the rest of us could not help but appreciate her excitement.

One of the guys chimed in, “Yeah man, it would be amazing if a girl went to such an extent. The onus has been on us for such a long time; I would love it if my partner popped the question.”

Gaurav, a researcher at The Asian Heritage Foundation, echoed his sentiment, saying: “If it was not for awesome, fearless women, mere jaiso ka toh pata nahi kya hota (who knows what would have happened to people like us)!”

When Bhavya Gupta met her now-fiancé, Shourya Garg, she knew she “would not hesitate even 1 percent” to make the first move. The PR professional from Delhi wanted to give him something that would last, something that stays in his cupboard forever, so she chose a crochet rose instead of a real one. She booked an Airbnb for the proposal, and in a move straight out of the movies, went down on her knees and gave him a one-minute speech she had prepared the night before.

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“I could see how happy he was. His eyes just lit up, and he said yes in our cute little space,” she shared, adding that she found the courage after two heartbreaks, five years of being single, and “running in this race to find the right person”.

Aparna Gonate didn’t just propose to her partner, but also took the lead in her relationship. “I never believed that a woman had to wait for a man to make the first move, take charge, or be the decision-maker. I was comfortable owning my choices, expressing my opinions and leading when required,” she shared with indianexpress.com.

Bhavya and her partner on the proposal day. (Credit: Bhavya Gupta) Bhavya and her partner on the proposal day. (Credit: Bhavya Gupta)

‘What will people say?’

Often, when we go against convention, what holds us back is the fear of judgement. “What will people say?” is the first thought that comes to our minds. Which is why Gupta did not tell her family before proposing. “My cousin sisters were so happy. They had seen me alone for so long, feeling empty and deprived of love, so they did not care who proposed or who did what. They were just happy that I was happy,” she shared.

But, like a lot of Indian parents, her mother was a little reluctant. “She said a girl should not do this much, a guy should put in the effort and initiate and that if I fall for him first he will become more dominating,” Gupta recalled, adding that one of her older guy friends too said something similar — “that a guy will start feeling superior, like ‘wow, she fell for me first, so I must be great’.”

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Gonate also mentioned that initially, people in her social circle found it unusual. “A woman taking the lead, proposing to her partner and being assertive in a relationship wasn’t something they were accustomed to,” she said, adding how gradually things began to normalise.

The senior human resource manager based out of Pune believes modern relationships need to move beyond the idea of who proposes first. “The real question is whether we are ready for relationships where women can exercise agency without being punished for it,” she stressed.

“I didn’t wait for a knight in shining armour. I was the knight,” Gonate added.

Times are changing

Sidhharrth S Kumaar, Relationship Coach and Founder, NumroVani, sees this change as nothing but a positive development. Not only does it set the tone for equity in a relationship, where both partners have equal rights to share and express their emotions and thoughts, he says that it also gives women room to act on their own feelings.

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“In my experience, one in three women I have spoken to about this shared that they accepted a man’s proposal because they did not want to hurt his feelings. That sense of guilt should never be the reason to say yes,” he reiterates.

Kumar also adds that when women take the lead, it lets them take a chance on someone they like. “Otherwise, she keeps waiting for him to propose, he never does, and the relationship never moves ahead,” he says.

Arjun Bhatia, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Matrimony.com says gender norms, when it comes to marriages in India, are moving away from the rules and becoming more about agreements.

“Today, young people talk freely about their career, aspirations, money, relocation, and a division of responsibilities, sometimes even before the families meet,” he told indianexpress.com. And he believes this is a very healthy change. According to him, the strongest marriages have always been built on mutual respect and family blessings. “What has now changed for the better is that both partners have an equal say,” he added.

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A woman pops the question to her partner. (Magnific) A woman pops the question to her partner. (Magnific)

Kumar looks at this change as a two-way sword, stating that how the partner responds is a lot dependent on the cultural cognitive wiring of person.

“This may sound too normal, but the emotional impact it has is far flung and sets the tone for the future of the relationship. From being asked to taking charge of life, it infuses confidence and warmth in women,” he explained.

According to him, planning dates, proposing, and making each other feel special becomes a shared responsibility, rather than a one-person effort.

Going back to the roots

Kumar mentioned that it is also worth understanding what the actual concern is. “Is there a concern about compatibility, or is it simply ‘what will people say’? That helps the couple decide what needs a discussion and what to be ignored,” he pointed out.

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Finally, Kumar stresses that there should be a limit to repeated jokes. “Calling a woman ‘desperate’ or a man ‘weak’ should not become normal family humour,” he said, adding that staying connected with supportive friends and relatives helps.

“Couples need to keep checking how these comments are affecting each other. One may laugh it off, while the other carries that hurt long after the conversation is over, and both should help navigate these comments as one system,” he concluded.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.