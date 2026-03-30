‘Friendship drift is real. I watched my closest friendship turn unfamiliar without a fight’

I didn’t realise friendships could just…disappear. Not with a fight, not with a door slammed shut, but with the slow, almost imperceptible fading of a signal. Like a radio station you can no longer tune into.

The realisation came to me through my oldest, closest friend. We had been inseparable in the way only childhood friends can be. The kind of closeness where you exist in each other’s daily orbit as a matter of fact, not effort. We talked every single day. Phone calls that wandered through heartbreak and job crises and the particular terror of uprooting your life and moving to another country.

When she left to go abroad, and I left for Glasgow, the distance didn’t dilute us. If anything, those years of geographical separation somehow kept us closer; the time zones made our conversations feel precious and deliberate.

Then we moved back to India. She moved after nearly a decade away, I after three years in Scotland. We were finally in the same country, in the same time zone, sometimes even in the same city. I imagined us picking up exactly where we’d left off.

Instead, something strange happened. We were closer in miles yet apart in almost every other way. When we met, the ease was missing. The rhythm was off. We had both changed and had become, without quite noticing, different people. Her job kept her up through the night; mine had me on a nine-to-five clock. Our routines, our references, even the things that made us laugh, had diverged. We tried to rebuild the old rapport, and in trying, discovered there was a gap where the automatic understanding used to be.

I felt rejected. I felt guilty. Most of all, I felt confused because nothing had gone wrong, not really, and yet something had changed. I had never expected that the person I once spoke to every single day could feel, one day, almost like a stranger. And she felt the same.

What I didn’t know then was how ordinary this experience is. And how little we talk about it.

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‘It only hits you later’

Rutuja Sonawane, a 27-year-old PR consultant from Mumbai, lost touch with most of her college friends in the blur of early career survival. She remembers a senior colleague warning her: “Plan that trip now, because once people leave, they don’t really stay.”

“I didn’t believe her then,” says Sonawane. “But a few years later, I find myself going back to that line a lot. Because that’s exactly how it happens—you don’t realise it in the moment. It only hits you later, when the people you spoke to every day are no longer part of your everyday life.”

She describes it as “a strange kind of loss, because nothing really happened. We just moved, focusing on career growth”. Now, she makes friendships differently, “knowing they might not all last forever, and that doesn’t make them any less real. Some of them become distant, some become occasional check-ins, and some quietly turn into your network.”

Maulii Kulsreshtha, 25, pinpoints the moment she noticed a friendship fading with quiet precision: “I noticed it when our conversations became less frequent and less natural. The moment I hesitated to share something with them, I knew something had changed. It felt quiet and a bit strange, not painful, just a subtle realisation that we weren’t as close anymore.”

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When she tried to reach out, the effort felt unreciprocated. “I made sense of it by accepting that if a connection needs constant pushing from one side, it’s already changing. It wasn’t just me—it was the dynamic shifting on both ends,” she adds.

For Monica Kamath, a 33-year-old communications consultant, the experience comes with a particular quality of hope rather than grief. “I’ve had many friendships fade in and fade out over time, but somehow I have always reconnected with many at later stages of life,” she says. “There is a sense of loss, but not without a sense of hope that we will pick things up from where we left off.” She is what she laughingly calls “a hopeful platonic,” someone who believes proximity and shared context are the great engines of friendship, and that when those shift, the connection goes into a kind of suspension rather than ending altogether.

Why your late 20s are the crucible

There’s a reason this particular decade is so fertile for friendship drift. Aarti Belani, a trauma-informed, queer-affirmative therapist and founder of Therapist.talks, sees the pattern repeatedly in her work. She frames it as an interaction between systemic pressures, life-stage transitions, and shifts in individual identity, all converging at once.

“Economically, the current times are urging us to prioritise survival,” she explains. “When sustenance feels like it still needs to be achieved, socialisation takes a backseat.”

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The cost of living, career pivots, marriage, and relocation all of these create a kind of centrifugal force that pulls people in different directions. But, she notes, “this does not mean that the need for belongingness has gone away. It means that loneliness is now more common than it ever has been”.

The internal shifts are just as significant as the external ones. Friendships formed in school or college were built on proximity and shared circumstances. As people grow into more deliberate versions of themselves, those old bonds can start to feel like clothes from a different era.

Puja Roy, a health psychologist and art therapist at The Empathy Couch, adds, “Life starts getting messier and busier. Work takes up more space in your mind, relationships get serious, and your free time vanishes. You lose those old routines—seeing friends at school or after work—which made everything effortless. Suddenly, keeping in touch means you actually have to try.”

She also notes a shift in how people allocate their emotional energy: “As people get older, they become pickier about who gets their energy. So it’s rarely dramatic. Most of the time, friendships fade because everyone’s stretched thin.”

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This is backed by research. According to a 2025 study titled, ‘With or without you: Understanding friendship dissolution from childhood through young adulthood’ published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships, “Just as the provisions and functions of friendship evolve across development, developmental factors may also shape whether, how, and why friendships end, as well as the emotional implications of these ruptures. Individual characteristics, such as increases in autonomy, as well as contextual shifts such as school transitions and the expansion of social networks, are likely to impact experiences with friends.”

The cost of living, career pivots, marriage, and relocation all of these create a kind of centrifugal force that pulls people in different directions. (Source: AI Generated) The cost of living, career pivots, marriage, and relocation all of these create a kind of centrifugal force that pulls people in different directions. (Source: AI Generated)

The ambiguous grief of a goodbye nobody said

The most psychologically complex aspect of friendship drift is the absence of closure. Unlike a romantic breakup, or even an explicit falling-out, friendship drift offers no clear narrative and that ambiguity, it turns out, can be more difficult to process than a clean ending.

Belani explains the mechanism: “Lack of clear endings or ambiguity means that there is often no clear narrative or understanding to anchor the loss we are faced with, making rumination and prolonged confusion sit within us—sometimes for even years.”

The feelings of grief, pain, confusion, and low-grade sadness are real, but they are hard to locate or name. “We might sit in analysis paralysis for a long time,” she says, “different ‘what ifs’ that cloud our mind.” Avoidance often follows: burying yourself in work, clinging more tightly to current relationships, or becoming quietly anxious about new ones.

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Roy states, “When a friendship just drifts off without anyone saying ‘it’s over’, you are left hanging. There’s no explanation, so you end up replaying what happened, trying to make sense of it.”

A clear ending, she acknowledges, hurts more acutely, but it gives you something to grieve. Drift, by contrast, leaves you doing forensic work on a scene with no crime.

Guilt, self-blame, and the healthier frame

One of the most common emotional responses to friendship drift is internalising it as personal failure. Did I do something wrong? Should I have reached out more? Was I a bad friend?

Belani offers a more nuanced reframe: “Drift in friendships isn’t often about just conflict. Sometimes when things fade out without explanation, that’s our first assumption—that something might have gone wrong. Drift is also about bandwidth, changing needs, and evolving selves. It’s a quiet and gradual realignment rather than a deliberate ending.”

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When we understand drift as something that emerges from all sides, from circumstance, from growth, from the shifting of two selves moving in different directions, we stop placing the full weight of a relationship’s arc on our own shoulders.

“A healthy reframe,” she says, “is recognising mutual effort, life circumstances, and social bandwidth. Some relationships serve a purpose during a specific phase of life and aid our transformation.”

Roy echoes this, stating, “Friendships are shaped by the context they grow in—place, time, and mutual needs. When that context shifts, the relationship often does too.” The friendship was real. It mattered. Its ending doesn’t erase what it was.

Kulsreshtha, for her part, found equanimity through acceptance: “I focus on appreciating what it was instead of overthinking why it faded, and that helps me let it go without holding onto it too tightly.”

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What a meaningful friendship looks like now

Something else shifts alongside the friendships themselves: the definition of what a good one looks like.

In your early 20s, friendship is often about frequency and fun. The people you see all the time, the group chat that never sleeps. By your late 20s, the metric changes. Kulsreshtha says, “In my early 20s, it was mostly about fun and hanging out. Now, a meaningful friendship is deeper—it’s about who truly understands you, who’s there in the hard moments, and who makes you feel seen.”

Kamath has arrived at a simpler, more elastic definition: “To me, friendships are those that allow you to pick things up from where you left off. People move, opportunities come, priorities change, and life stages evolve—but somewhere through it all, you are witnessing and cheerleading for each other’s growth.”

How to navigate it without making it mean something it doesn’t

Both experts offer practical counsel for people navigating this terrain, whether they are trying to hold on or let go.

Belani urges people to treat social connection with the same intentionality as other life priorities: “Prioritising to connect with friends and significant others as an important part of life instead of relying on just crumbs of quality time is the first change we all need to embody.”

Research, she notes, is unambiguous on this: stable, high-quality social relationships significantly enhance both mental and physical well-being. But maintaining them requires moving beyond passive check-ins. “Express care consistently and directly. Meet people where they are, and hold space for how connections might evolve across time—it might not mirror the past,” she explains.

When letting go is the answer, she advises against the internal tribunal: “Allow space for mixed emotions without assigning self-blame. Drifting apart is a common life experience, not a personal shortcoming. Relationships can be meaningful even if they aren’t permanent.”

Roy’s advice is disarmingly practical: “Checking in now and then, being honest about what you can handle, and allowing the relationship to shift if necessary.” And if the drift is irreversible? “Not all distance means rejection. Often, it’s just life getting in the way or priorities shifting. Seeing it that way makes it easier not to blame yourself.”

My best friend and I still talk. Not every day, not even every week, sometimes. But when we do, there’s something new in it: a kind of deliberateness, a choice to show up that wasn’t required when we were younger and proximity did all the work. We have had to grieve the version of the friendship that no longer exists, and slowly, awkwardly, build something suited to who we are now.

It’s different. It’s also, in its own way, more intentional.

The friendships of our late 20s ask something of us that the friendships of our youth never did: they ask us to choose each other, not just to fall into each other by circumstance. Some friendships will survive that test. Others will fade quietly without a goodbye.

Both, in the end, are part of a life lived honestly.