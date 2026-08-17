Vicky Kaushal has 3 simple pieces of advice for a happy marriage: ‘Be it arranged or love…’

Vicky Kaushal ticks all the boxes when it comes to being a great partner to his wife, Katrina Kaif. So, when we stumbled upon a video of the Chhaava actor talking about the key to making a marriage work, we thought of sharing it with you. “Love needs to be there for any marriage to work. Be it an arranged or love marriage, love and understanding should be there. There should be compassion for each other,” Kaushal told News Tak in 2023.

“The understanding that the other person is a different individual and I am a different individual such that together, we make a mutual understanding is what matters. Neither you nor your partner needs to completely change. If that understanding is there and there is happiness in the family, then it doesn’t matter how you get married,” he added.