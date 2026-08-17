Vicky Kaushal has 3 simple pieces of advice for a happy marriage: ‘Be it arranged or love…’

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Vicky Kaushal ticks all the boxes when it comes to being a great partner to his wife, Katrina Kaif. So, when we stumbled upon a video of the Chhaava actor talking about the key to making a marriage work, we thought of sharing it with you. “Love needs to be there for any marriage to work. Be it an arranged or love marriage, love and understanding should be there. There should be compassion for each other,” Kaushal told News Tak in 2023.
“The understanding that the other person is a different individual and I am a different individual such that together, we make a mutual understanding is what matters. Neither you nor your partner needs to completely change. If that understanding is there and there is happiness in the family, then it doesn’t matter how you get married,” he added.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Taking a cue from this adorable admission, let’s understand how love and understanding make all the difference in relationships.
Dr Maya Kirpalani, consultant psychologist and family therapist at Bhatia Hospital, Mumbai, concurred, adding that there has to be a lot of understanding and respect in a marriage. “Individuals have their own opinions, which need to be understood and respected. Two people may disagree on many things, but maintaining respect is essential. If both partners are mature, then the relationship will only grow, but if there are too many expectations and ego issues, then it would take a toll,” said Dr Kirpalani.
The therapist added that maintaining respect is essential. “Trust and loyalty are very important. Communicating your needs and feelings to each other without being aggressive is very important. Do not have unrealistic exceptions. Listen, communicate and express your feelings,” said Dr Kirpalani.
She also advised against expecting your partner to change completely.
“Learn to let go of little things, don’t make a fuss on small matters, and do not ignore major issues that need to be sorted out,” said Dr Kirpalani.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.