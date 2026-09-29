Ranveer Singh on how he won over Deepika Padukone’s mother: ‘I’m one of her favourite people’

Ranveer Singh may share a warm bond with his wife Deepika Padukone’s mother today, but their relationship did not get off to an easy start. On Koffee With Karan Season 8, the Dhurandhar actor opened up about how he eventually won over his mother-in-law despite their rocky beginnings.

“I’ve gone into the room in their Bangalore home, and I’ve put my ear to the door, and outside Amma and Deepika are having it out. She was like, ‘Who is this guy?! He proposed marriage, and you have said yes also?'” he shared with host Karan Johar.

Continuing, Singh said: “Then it took obviously a lot of years and a lot of work on my part to make a place for myself in Amma’s heart. It has happened, and I’m one of her favourite people in the whole world.”